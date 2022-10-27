Jacksonville State’s head football Rich Rodriguez spoke to the media on Tuesday regarding his team’s upcoming ASUN conference matchup with Austin Peay, as well as his team’s disparaging loss to Southeastern Louisiana at the school’s homecoming.
“Their (Austin Peay) coaching staff has done a great job,” Rodriguez said. “We’ve got good players, and if we can coach them well and play them well we’ve got a good chance of winning the game on Saturday.”
Rodriguez then talked about last weekend's matchup against Southeastern Louisiana. Jacksonville State suffered from lackluster offensive play and a fourth quarter blowout which led to a 31-14 defeat at Burgess-Snow Field.
“There was some easy stuff that we should’ve been able to execute better in the game,” Rodriguez said. “It is the first year, and everything is a new learning experience, especially for in game adjustments not just our players but our coaches as well.”
Coach Rodriguez also spoke about his veteran offensive line coach Rick Trickett at Tuesday’s press conference. JSU’s offensive line has anchored the rushing attack for the Gamecocks this season, tallying up 1,957 rushing yards in just eight games.
“Coach Trickett fights for his guys in every single meeting,” Rodriguez said. “They (the players) just see this hard ex-marine, no-nonsense, kind of guy, but they don’t see the passion he has for them off the field 24/7.”
Senior offensive lineman Ye’Majesty Sanders and senior safety Jeremiah Harris both spoke at the press conference as well on Tuesday afternoon. Coach Rodriguez raved about Sanders who has “stepped it up” in the past few games, not allowing a sack in the last two contests.
“Magic (Ye’Majesty Sanders' nickname) has gotten better each and every week,” Rodriguez said. “Football is important to Magic, and you can see it in how he works out and how he trains leading up to the games.”
Both players spoke about their leadership to this year’s team, and specifically to the Gamecocks 2022 freshman class. The two seniors told what type of advice they have passed down to those younger players coming into this year.
“Enjoy it because it goes by fast, I think they should just take it one day at a time and enjoy the process of becoming a student athlete,” Sanders said. “When I was a Freshman, Siran Neal, Marlon Bridges, and Traco Williams taught me a lot in the film room, so I try to do the same thing for them,” Harris said.
Both players are just three games away from wrapping up their collegiate football careers here at Jacksonville State University. Be sure to catch both Sanders and Harris, along with the other senior captains on this year’s team, when they return to the field on Saturday, October 29th.
Jacksonville State will travel to Austin Peay University, looking to bounce back from just their second loss of the season, hoping to remain perfect in ASUN play. Kickoff is scheduled for 3 p.m. CT, and will be broadcasted live on ESPN+ for all of the JSU faithful to watch.