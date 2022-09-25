On Saturday, September 24th, the Jacksonville State Gamecocks dominated the Nicholls State Colonels, at John L. Guidry Stadium in Thibodaux, Louisiana. The Gamecocks went into the game looking to rebound from last weekend's disappointing loss to Tulsa, and they did just that by decimating Nicholls, 52-21.
To start the game off the Gamecocks won the coin toss, and chose to receive the ball at the start of the second half, giving the ball to Nicholls offense first. Redshirt junior safety Kolbi Fuqua intercepted a pass for JSU, which allowed them to score a touchdown on their first possession of the game. The short touchdown for Jacksonville State brought the score to 7-0, early in the first.
Nicholls State made a quick comeback, tying up the score after a long 16-play drive. But, the Gamecocks retaliated quickly, and finished the quarter off with a long 46-yard touchdown run from senior running back Matt Laroche.
In the second quarter the Gamecocks once again intercepted a pass, this one via sophomore cornerback Jamari Jemison. The turnover allowed senior quarterback Zion Webb, who got his fourth start on the season, to connect with sophomore tight end Sean Brown for a massive 76-yard touchdown.
The score, which brought JSU’s lead to 21-7, was just the start of the second quarter domination for the Gamecocks over the Colonels. The football team went on to score two more impressive touchdowns before the half came to a close, allowing just one Nicholls State touchdown over that same stretch. The second quarter ended with a score of 35-14 in favor of Jacksonville State.
In the 3rd quarter JSU completely manhandled the Colonels with an impressive showing from Zion Webb. In the quarter Webb connected with the Gamecocks leading receiver, Sterling Gablan, for a huge 70-yard touchdown. On the very next possession, Webb took the ball in his own hands, and rushed for an impressive 28-yard touchdown, bringing the score to 49-14.
Near the end of the third quarter JSU brought in their backups, subbing in quarterback Aaron McLaughlin, and the rest of the second units for both sides of the ball. The Gamecocks finished the game with a 46-yard field-goal from kicker Alen Karajic who split the uprights and ballooned the score of the game to 52-14 at the end of the third quarter.
Jacksonville State would allow a measly touchdown run from Nicholls midway through the quarter. The touchdown would not affect JSU, as they finished the night with an impressive win, 52-21, bouncing back from last Saturday’s loss.
The Gamecocks were led on the offensive end by Zion Webb, who shutdown any speculation of who the starting quarterback should be. The veteran quarterback finished the game going 9-11 for 252 yards and two passing touchdowns. Webb also led the way for JSU on the ground, as he tallied seven carries for 79 yards and two rushing touchdowns.
The Jacksonville State Gamecocks will finally return home next weekend, facing off against ASUN rival, Kennesaw State, on Saturday, October 1st 2022 at 1 p.m. CT. The game will be the start of JSU’s final ASUN conference games, as they move to Conference USA and Division 1 next year.