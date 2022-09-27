Jacksonville State’s head football coach Rich Rodriguez talked to the media Tuesday regarding his team’s big win over Nicholls State this past weekend. Jacksonville State used an outstanding first half to carry them to a 52-21 road win in Thibodaux, Louisiana.
“I thought our guys handled the trip well,” Rodriguez said. “Our guys were pretty focused, but we didn’t play great at times on defense and on special teams. So, we let a few things happen that shouldn’t have.”
Coach Rodriguez spoke about the team's upcoming matchup with Kennesaw State, who took down the Gamecocks last year. This game will be the second time JSU has faced off against the vaunted triple option offense this season, with the first time coming against the Davidson Wildcats.
“They’re a little more athletic than Davidson,” Rodriguez said. “They run similar stuff, but they’ll (Kennesaw State) challenge you a little more with formations.”
Rodriguez also spoke about the health of the offensive line, specifically Senior captain, and starting center, Zack Cangelosi who has been out since the first game of the season. .
“We’re probably banged up on the o-line a lot more than we need to be,” Rodriguez said. “Trey Brown is banged up, Magic (Ye’Majesty Sanders) is banged up, but Cangelosi is coming back.”.
Sophomore Kicker Alen Karajic, who was just recently named ASUN special teams player of the week, and redshirt Senior linebacker Markail Benton, both spoke at the press conference. Head coach Rich Rodriguez raved about the two players' abilities on the field before they spoke.
“AK (Alen Karajic) has had touchbacks kicking from the 20, he’s got a super leg,” Rodriguez said. “Markail has been a really good player for his whole career, and he’s a guy that has an opportunity to play at the next level.”
Markail Benton spoke about his team’s readiness to play against Kennesaw State this weekend, and how he remembers the last time the two teams faced off.
“We’ve faced a triple option team already this year, so I feel like as a defense we will be ready,” Benton said. “Last time we played these guys it was a 31-6 loss, and I still have a bad taste in my mouth from that game.”
The Jacksonville State Gamecocks will host the Kennesaw State Owls this Saturday, October 1st, at Burgess-Snow Field. This will be JSU’s first ASUN matchup this season, and just their second true home game of the season as well. The game is scheduled to kick off at 1 p.m. CT, and will air live on ESPN+.