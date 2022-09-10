Playing in their first official away game of the 2022 season, the Jacksonville State Gamecocks leveled the Murray State Racers in Kentucky, 34-3. The late Saturday evening game featured the Gamecocks continuing their domination on the ground and on the defensive side of the ball. The star of the game was undoubtedly Sophomore running back Anwar Lewis, as he finished the game with 17 carries for 184 yards and three touchdowns. Lewis also pulled in five catches for 24 yards, meaning the running back eclipsed 200 total yards on the day.
JSU would pick up where they left off from the previous games, and excelled on both sides of the ball early. Anwar Lewis would carry the offensive unit into the endzone on the first possession of the game for the JSU team. The touchdown score from Lewis came off of an 11 play 85-yard drive, which gave the Gamecocks a 7-0 lead.
Highlighting the team’s offensive struggles in the half, outside of their first possession, Senior quarterback Zion Webb threw an interception late in the second quarter. The turnover allowed Murray State to get their first points on the board from a 26-yard field goal with 1:54 left in the half. The Gamecocks mustered up a solid drive to get into field goal range before half ended. With just a second left on the clock, Sophomore kicker Alen Karajic knocked in the field goal, bringing the lead up to 10-3 at the break.
Jacksonville State received the ball to start the second half and after a solid drive that again led them down the field into the redzone, turned the ball over. Webb’s pass was tipped into the back of the endzone, and a Murray State defensive back made the interception. The turnover fortunately led to another three and out by the JSU defense, which had been stout the entire game.
Then next possession for Jacksonville State saw the Gamecocks switch quarterbacks, and bring in transfer Aaron McLaughlin. His offensive possession saw an electrifying 50-yard touchdown run from Lewis, which ballooned the lead up to 17-3. After another stop to get the ball back to the offense, Junior receiver Perry Carter fumbled the ball over to Murray State. That turnover marked the fourth turnover of the day for the JSU offense. Fortunately for the Gamecocks, their defense continued to dominate, and they forced yet another punt.
With 3:13 left in the third, the Racers punt was subsequently blocked by JSU and recovered by JSU, all by freshman Jacob Barrick. The recovery allowed for the Gamecocks to hold onto the ball and knock in a field goal inside of the redzone. The score stood at 20-3 at the end of the third quarter.
Picking up halfway through the fourth quarter, Lewis took yet another long run to the endzone, this one from 64 yards out. The very next possession for the offense saw Sophomore running back Ron Wiggins score an 83-yard touchdown run. With little under two minutes left in the final quarter, the lead stood at 34-3. Murray State elected to run the clock out, and gave Jacksonville State’s football program its third straight victory to start the year.
Jacksonville State will return to the field next Saturday, September 17, as the team travels all the way to Tulsa, Oklahoma. The 6pm CT matchup between the Gamecocks and the Tulsa Golden Hurricane, will see JSU looking to continue their winning streak on the season.