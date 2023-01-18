During the early signing day period, Jacksonville State’s head football coach Rich Rodriguez held a zoom call with members of the local media to talk about JSU’s current signees for the upcoming 2023 season.
Some of the signees include Caden Creel, QB from Fairhope High School, KD Shepard, WR from Highland Home High School, and Kekoura Tarnue, CB from Coon Rapids High School Osseo, Minnesota.
“There’s fourteen guys, and there’s one that’s signed that will be announced in February,” Coach Rodriguez said. “We didn’t have a number intentionally in our mind to go out and get, if we thought there was a guy that was good enough and fit our university, we would go in on it.”
One recruit that stands out is three-star quarterback Earl Woods III. The senior quarterback from Hueytown High School threw for over 1,800 yards and rushed for over 1,500 yards with 46 total touchdowns. Woods was named the Alabama Gatorade Football player of the year in 2021 after a 14-2 season for Hueytown.
“Earl is a highly productive, and athletic guy who won a lot of football games and a lot of awards in high school,” Rodriguez said. “He’s not the biggest guy on the field, but he’s athletic and he plays big.”
Including Earl Woods III, six other recruits from this recruiting cycle will be able to enroll early and get extra time with the team during Spring practice.
According to 247sports.com the Jacksonville State Gamecocks have the 154th ranked recruiting class in the nation. Jacksonville State also received a running back transfer Malik Jackson from the University of Louisiana-Monroe who played for coach Rodriguez in 2021.
“I know Malik better than anybody on that list of guys we got of course,” Rodriguez said. “I loved coaching him at Monroe, he played mostly slot receiver for us until we were banged up at running back. He’s going to have an easier transition on our team because he knows the offense already.”
Coach Rodriguez seemed to put an emphasis on recruiting in the state of Alabama and other nearby states.
“Alabama is very underrated nationally which I’m glad because I do not want too many power five schools coming and taking Alabama players,” Rodriguez said. “We’re recruiting more high school guys than maybe anybody in the group of five because we are surrounded by a lot of great high school programs.”
With everything going on in college football currently, with the transfer portal and NIL deals for college athletes, coach Rodriguez has put an emphasis on getting players that fit his team above all else.
“One thing we will not sacrifice is the culture of our program,” Rodriguez said. “Guys coming into Jacksonville State will have to adapt to the way we do things, not the other way around.”