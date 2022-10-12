As the Buffalo Bills aim to capture their first Super Bowl title in franchise history, former Jacksonville State defensive back Siran Neal looks to not only continue the success he’s had on special teams, but step up as a member of Buffalo’s strong defense.
Neal was signed to a three-year deal worth up to $10.9 million this offseason that made him the NFL's highest-paid special teams player, according to a report from Syracuse.com.
Through five games this season, Neal has continued to showcase his abilities on special teams, playing over 70% of special teams snaps in four straight games.
Along with being a solid role player on kickoffs and punt returns, injuries to the Bills’ defensive backs room has given Neal the opportunity to play a bigger role in a Bills’ defense that currently ranks first in total points and total yards allowed this season.
Neal played 33% of defensive snaps in the Bills’ 38-3 rout of the Pittsburgh Steelers last week, marking a season-high for the 28-year old. This was the most he’s played this season since playing 20% of defensive snaps in the Bills’ 41-7 blowout of the Tennessee Titans in Week 2.
Neal entered near the end of the second half of last week’s game in place of Taron Johnson, who exited the game with cramps. In coverage, Neal allowed just one catch for five yards on seven targets.
Along with his solid coverage against George Pickens and Chase Claypool, Neal compiled two total tackles (one solo), a quarterback hit and four pass breakups. Only 19 players in the NFL currently have more pass breakups than Neal on the season.
Neal's four pass breakups this season put him tied for 20th in the NFL. Those tied with Neal in pass breakups include All-Pro defensive backs Minkah Fitzpatrick, Marcus Peters and A.J. Terrell.
After his performance against the Steelers, Neal was listed as Pro Football Focus's highest-graded defender with a 92.7 according to analyst Marcus Mosher.
With defensive backs Tre’Davious White, Christian Benford and Xavier Rhodes looking to come back from injury, Neal could see the field more on defensive snaps in the Bills' upcoming game against the Kansas City Chiefs.
Last season against Kansas City, Neal played a then-season high 38% of defensive snaps, logging two tackles (one solo) and logging a forced fumble on a kickoff in the 38-20 victory.
Neal also allowed one catch for eight yards on two targets in coverage in last year's game.
As the Bills sit with an AFC-leading 4-1 record ahead of their matchup with Kansas City, Neal looks to become the second former Jacksonville State football player in three seasons to win a Super Bowl after former JSU receiver Josh Pearson earned his first ring two seasons ago with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.