Earlier today, head coach Rich Rodriguez addressed the media in a Zoom press conference call for the first time since his team took down the Central Arkansas Bears, 40-17, on Saturday.
“Saturday night was a fun one for our guys, we took the approach that it was a championship game,” Coach Rodriguez said. “To us, we were thinking we could win the ASUN outright with a win, and all three phases contributed to us achieving that goal.”
Immediately after the game concluded on Saturday night, the Jacksonville State players and coaches celebrated being crowned “unofficial” conference champions.
“It was really fun to watch our players celebrate for a little bit,” Coach Rodriguez said. “We had our own trophy, some championship t-shirts, so it was a way for all of the players to be congratulated on the work that they put in all season.”
When asked what the entire season meant to him, Coach Rodriguez mentioned the fantastic senior players on the roster who completed four straight conference championship seasons at Jax State.
“Well, the first year is always the hardest,” Coach Rodriguez said. “Having a new staff come in and learn how to work with each other, learning all the new personalities on the team, learning the scheme. To me, the season was just a big learning experience, and the eleven seniors on the team provided outstanding leadership in moving through it all.”
Due to the team moving up to the FBS level next year, and leaving the ASUN conference for Conference USA in the transition, the ASUN ruled earlier in the year that Jax State could not be crowned conference champions.
“We heard what the ASUN ruled, so we said what the heck, we will just make our own trophy then,” Coach Rodriguez said. “I wasn’t gonna bring it out unless we won, to celebrate the undefeated ASUN season the team put together. We wanted to make sure the trophy would be a little bigger than the actual ASUN trophy, so I think it turned out pretty good.”
When asked what the future of the program looks like for Jacksonville State, coach Rodriguez mentioned the different level of play in the FCS level versus the FBS level.
“The biggest challenge we face is who will be on the team,” Coach Rodriguez said. “Right now we have some really good, Division I level players on the team. But, we also have a lot on the roster who were recruited at FCS level players, so in the next month and a half we are going to evaluate who gets the scholarships and who doesn’t.”