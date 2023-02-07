Over 500 forms were submitted at The Chanticleer’s all-time Jacksonville State FCS football team nomination form.
After tallying every nomination form, The Chanticleer staff has compiled a group of finalists among the nominated players.
While many of these players played for the Gamecocks during the Ohio Valley Conference era, there are plenty of faces from the days of the Southland Conference along with a few names from Jacksonville State’s two-season stay in the Atlantic Sun Conference.
Needless to say, every Jacksonville State fan should recognize at least one finalist.
Now, it is time to fans to cast their ballot.
At this form, fans can cast their official fan vote as The Chanticleer begins compiling a roster of the best Jacksonville State players during the FCS era, along with a few other surprises.
The fan vote ballot will close Friday, Feb. 17 at noon.
When the staff compiles the final roster, it will be released as a three-part series, announcing the offense, defense and special teams over a period of one week.
With Jacksonville State’s jump to play FBS football coming this year, cast your fan vote to honor some of the best players during their memorable time in the FCS.