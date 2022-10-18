The Jacksonville State Gamecocks took down in-state rival the University of North Alabama Lions, 47-31, at Toyota Field in Madison, Alabama. The multi-purpose baseball field was transformed into a functional football field for the game on Saturday, October 15th.
The JSU versus UNA matchup was the first football game played at Toyota Field, home to the Double A affiliate of the Los Angeles Angels, the Rocket City Trash Pandas. The most unique part of the whole experience was both teams going in the same direction on the offensive end inside of Toyota Field. Fans from both schools filled the make-shift football stadium with an electric atmosphere on Saturday, leading to a stellar night of football.
JSU dominated the first quarter, shutting out the Lions through the first 15 minutes of play. The Gamecocks started off strong, rushing in a touchdown following a UNA fumble four minutes into the first quarter. The first touchdown of the night came from sophomore running back Anwar Lewis who put Jacksonville State up 7-0. On the next possession for JSU senior running back Matt LaRoche scored on a 10-yard touchdown run, bringing the score to 14-0.
After another Lions turnover, coming off of an interception from freshmen safety Fred Perry, the Gamecocks punched in yet another touchdown. Senior quarterback Zion Webb connected with sophomore running back Ron Wiggins on a 25-yard touchdown, bringing the score to 21-0.
The second quarter started off rough for Jacksonville State, allowing UNA to score their first points of the night with an early touchdown. The Gamecocks would respond back on the scoreboard, knocking in a field goal thanks to standout sophomore kicker Alen Karajic. On the very next possession for JSU they scored once again, adding to the scoreboard was Webb who scrambled for a 20-yard touchdown. The quarterback’s run brought the lead to 31-7 in the Gamecocks favor, though North Alabama did score before the half to bring the score to 31-14.
At the start of the third quarter UNA continued their momentum from the late first half touchdown, and scored two more times out of the half. Their two third quarter touchdowns brought the score to 31-28. Before the Lions had a chance at taking the lead the Gamecocks drove down the field and Karajic kicked in an impactful field goal to bring the score to 34-28. Then on the very next possession Anwar Lewis ran in a 60 yard touchdown score late in the third quarter, adding to his already impressive performance on the night. The quarter ended with JSU up 41-28, going into the fourth and final quarter.
The fourth quarter saw UNA add in three points from a field goal, and the Gamecocks add in six points off the boot of Karajic. The quarters were mostly dominated by both teams' defensive units, but the field goals raised the score to 44-31. JSU forced two turnovers in the quarter, one off of an interception and the other off of a fumble recovery. The game ended with the scoreboard inside of Toyota Field reading 47-31 in favor of Jacksonville State.
The Gamecocks will return to a full on football stadium on Saturday, October 22, at Burgess-Snow Field. The game will feature the University’s homecoming events and will be the team’s second to last home game.