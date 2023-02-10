The Gamecocks survived a close call against Bellarmine, outdueling the Knights 59-54, Thursday night.
Junior forward Keiara Griffin scored the first points of the game off an offensive rebound. Griffin led the team in rebounds, tallying eight boards on the night along with two blocks as well.
The defensive effort for both teams was prevalent throughout the first quarter, with each team combining for 14 turnovers after the first 10 minutes of play. The first quarter ended with Jacksonville State up, 9-8.
Defense continued to dominate early in the night, with each team struggling to get a shot in the basket. However, both squads were able to score more than they did in the first which brought the score to 26-24 in favor of JSU at the half.
Scoring finally took off in the second half, with each team scoring 30 or more points in the last 20 minutes of play. The Gamecocks held the early lead in the third quarter, with help from graduate forward Kennedy Gavin who scored nine in the period, but were quickly caught up with by the Knights.
To start the fourth and final quarter, the Gamecocks found themselves down, 44-40. As the clock ticked down in the quarter, the game and the score became very tight. Multiple fouls and free throws helped push the Gamecocks into the late lead, the final points were scored by fifth-year guard Shawnta Shaw at the line.
“We could’ve played better,” head coach Rick Pietri said after the game. “We got lucky down the stretch, but played much better in the second half in general.”
The score ended the Knights, 59-54, and made it four wins in the last five games for the women’s team. The biggest star of the night was Gavin, who scored 17 points and pulled in seven rebounds over the course of the game.
Jacksonville State will be back to face Eastern Kentucky on Saturday at Pete Mathews Coliseum. The game will be broadcasted live on ESPN+, with tip-off set at 4 p.m CT.