The Gamecocks traveled to Athens, Georgia for their first road game of the season against the University of Georgia. The team opened up their season last Monday with a dominating win against Shorter University, 114-33, the largest season-opening win in the program’s history. In their matchup against the Bulldogs on Sunday, November 13th, the women’s team experienced their first loss of the season in a highly competitive battle. This low-scoring game ended in UGA’s favor, 52-44, with over 2,170 people in attendance at Stegeman Coliseum.
The first quarter proved that this game was going to be a hard-fought defensive battle for both teams. Georgia opened up the scoring in the game, taking an early three point lead. As the quarter winded down, JSU would retake the momentum and the score, and maintain it for the remainder of the quarter. Fifth-year senior Imari Martin, who led the Gamecocks in scoring last year, knocked down a three pointer in the quarter that fueled Jacksonville State to a 11-10 first quarter lead. Martin would finish the game leading the team in scoring once again, tallying 12 points and seven rebounds on the night.
Freshman Brooklyn McDaniel, from nearby Cleburne County High School in Heflin, scored the first points in the second quarter after over two minutes of play. McDaniel has been a spark plug off the bench in the early season for head coach Rick Pietri, scoring 11 points in the season opener. During the second quarter, the Gamecocks jumped out to their biggest lead of the game, 18-10. Unfortunately, Georgia went on a small scoring run to cut the lead going into the half, 23-20.
The third quarter was where the game flipped completely in the Bulldogs favor. Jacksonville State kept up the lead for the first six minutes of the third quarter. However, Georgia’s defense forced a near five minute scoring drought for JSU, and tallied up six turnovers in that span. The score was tied at 30-30 with three minutes left in the quarter until the Bulldogs went on a 7-0 scoring stretch that gave them the lead heading into the fourth quarter 37-30.
The fourth and final quarter was nearly even when it came to points scored, but unluckily, the third quarter really set the Gamecocks back in the points total. Georgia had the confidence and the game’s leading scorer in senior Diamond Battles who scored in a myriad of ways to take a 41-32 lead. With nearly three minutes left and the score now 41-45 in Georgia’s favor, a chance at a possible comeback was in sight. The only way to catch up in this small amount of time was to foul and hope the other team did not make their free throws. This was not the case, and Georgia made five out of their last six attempts late in the fourth quarter, barely escaping JSU, 52-44.
In the end, it came down to the little things. Georgia overcame their 16 forced turnovers in the game by out rebounding the Gamecocks by ten, 44-34. What is remarkable for Jacksonville State is their excellent free-throw percentage, 88.9% on just nine attempts. Juxtapose that to the 21 attempts the Bulldogs got, shooting 66.7% on their free throws, it becomes evident how this one slipped away from JSU.
The women’s basketball team falls to 1-1 on the year, but the season has just begun, and this game was just a glimpse of what these Gamecocks are capable of. Their next game is away at East Tennessee State on Thursday, November 17th, at 11 a.m. CT.