Jacksonville State lost a nail biter to ASUN conference foe Kennesaw State, 54-52, on Thursday night at Pete Mathews Coliseum after holding a double-digit lead in the first half.
The Gamecocks men’s team would host the conference’s top seeded Kennesaw State in a grit and grind affair. Both teams came out aggressive with serious focus on the defensive end of the court. Senior guard, Skyelar Potter would give JSU life on the offensive end, scoring 11 of the Gamecocks first 12 points.
The different defensive schemes would prove to be effective as Jax State held the Owls to only 19% from the field and 11% from beyond the arc in the first half.
“I thought our zone was really good to us,” head coach Ray Harper said after the game. “Overall. we did some good things on the defensive side of the ball tonight.”
As the half continued, neither team could extend the lead past 10 points, and it finished with a total of 13 lead changes. The Gamecocks would go on a 13-7 run to close out the half, taking a 26-20 lead into the break.
The second half would start off the same as the first, with both teams fighting tooth and nail for every basket. Unfortunately, the halftime adjustments for Kennesaw State would prove to be too much for Jacksonville State. The Owls forced multiple turnovers in the second half, which would give them the momentum and a double-digit lead with five minutes left on the clock, 47-37.
“That one stretch right there where we kind of continuously turned the ball over, was where it kind of slipped away from us,” Harper said. “We had three, or four, straight turnovers in that one stretch. You can’t do that and beat most teams; you can't do that and beat good teams especially, and they (KSU) were a good team.”
The Gamecocks would not quit despite being down big, as Potter continued to carry JSU back into the game with a barrage of three point makes. The Senior guard would finish the game with 28 points, 10 rebounds, and six three pointers. Potter would also be the only Gamecock to score in double figures on the night as well.
Potter tied the game up at 52-52 with 32 seconds left after his sixth three pointer of the night. The Coliseum erupted with fans cheering on the Gamecocks, hoping Potter’s shot would force overtime.
However, with 0.8 seconds left on the clock Kennesaw State would win the game on a buzzer beating layup, crushing the spirits of hundreds inside of Pete Mathews.
The men’s team will return to the hardwood Saturday, for a rematch against the Kennesaw State Owls on the road. The game, which is scheduled for a 4 p.m. CT tip-off, is set to be broadcast live on ESPN+.