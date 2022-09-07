Jacksonville_State.jpg
Courtesy of JSU Athletics

The Jacksonville State men’s basketball team has another matchup on their 2022 schedule, with the Elon Phoenix set to travel to Pete Mathews Coliseum on November 22, a source within JSU athletics confirmed.

A time for the matchup has yet to be announced.

This will be the second game of the home-and-home series between Jacksonville State and Elon.

Jacksonville State defeated Elon last season in a 93-81 win at the Schar Center in Elon, North Carolina when Jalen Gibbs set the program Division-I record for most points in a single game with 40.

This will be the second all-time matchup between Jacksonville State and Elon, with the Gamecocks leading the series 1-0.

Elon finished last season with a 10-22 overall record and a 7-11 record in conference play as a member of the Division-I Colonial Athletic Association. The Phoenix fell in the first round of the CAA Tournament with a loss to University of North Carolina Wilmington.

Thomas Ashworth is The Chanticleer's editor in chief.