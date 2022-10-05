It was announced today that Jacksonville State’s men’s basketball team placed number three in the ASUN men’s basketball yearly preseason coaches poll. This is the exact same spot the Gamecocks were placed at in last season’s preseason coaches poll before they would go on to win the conference outright.
Jacksonville State received a total of just 148 points in this year’s preseason poll. Liberty came in first with 192 points, and the University of Jacksonville finished just above the Gamecocks at 171 total points. These rankings come after a season that saw Jacksonville State make a run to last year’s NCAA Tournament, but also lose a majority of senior players that carried the team last season. The Gamecocks also received zero first place votes in the poll as well, while Liberty received the most with ten first place votes.
The Gamecocks have a ton of new faces on their men’s basketball team this season. These new faces include five transfers, some from Division 1 level schools, and two highly-touted high school recruits. Jacksonville State will be a completely different team this year, but they are still under the tutelage of reigning ASUN coach of the year, Ray Harper. Though they come in just third in this year’s preseason coaches poll the JSU faithful will still have some lofty expectations for the team in the coming season.