Women’s basketball snapped a four game losing streak at home Thursday, 43-41, to a Bears team that dressed just seven players and was without their head coach for the evening.
“Fortunately, we did just enough to win tonight,” head coach Rick Pietri said after the game. “We did just enough on both ends of the floor to make it happen, and that’s why we were able to win the game.”
Jacksonville State started the first quarter off strong, scoring the first points of the game off of a three point make from fifth year guard Shawnta Shaw. Shaw has been one of the Gamecocks best scorers all season and continued that on Thursday, racking up 13 points on the night.
After an early timeout from Coach Pietri, the Gamecocks pulled themselves to their biggest lead of the game, 10-4, in the first quarter.
Jax State could not keep the lead for long, as the second quarter saw the women’s team fall behind on the scoreboard to the shorthanded Bears. Due to a five minute scoring drought the Gamecocks went into halftime down, 21-18, to Central Arkansas, but were determined to turn the score around in the second half of play.
The third quarter saw the women’s team mount a hard fought comeback and go into the fourth and final quarter of play up, 35-31. Shaw gave the team a much needed boost in the quarter, scoring ten of her game high 13 points in the third.
The fourth quarter moved slowly with both teams trying fiercely to take control of the scoreboard before the game ended. After a small comeback from the Bears to tie the game up halfway through the quarter, the last five minutes was anybody's game to win.
With the score tied at 41-41 with just 18 seconds left, Coach Pietri called a timeout to orchestrate a possible game winning play.
“He, (Coach Pietri), just called a play that he usually calls, and he said to make the shot,” graduate forward Kennedy Gavin said after the game. “I said okay. I wasn't worried about the time or the score, that's probably why I made the shot. I work on that shot all the time, so it was just a regular shot for me.”
The game winning shot from Gavin put the Gamecocks over Central Arkansas, 43-41, and put the team back over .500 for the season.
Women’s basketball will return to the hardwood against North Alabama this Saturday, Jan. 28, back at Pete Mathews Coliseum for the third straight game. Tip-off for the game is scheduled at 1:45 p.m. C.T. and will be broadcasted live on ESPN+.