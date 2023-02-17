Jacksonville State beat ASUN conference opponent Queens University of Charlotte, 76-69, Thursday night at Pete Mathews Coliseum.
The men’s team hosted the Royals in a fierce showdown between two teams scrapping for conference wins as the regular season winds down.
The game started off slow, both teams were feeling each other out on the offensive end early in the first half. The two teams combined for just 15 total points halfway through the first half of play, with neither team able to extend the lead past eight.
The Royals would change the pace of play by building momentum with quick steals and forced turnovers that led to second chance points. Their run would get cut short by Senior guard Demaree King who drained two three pointers, giving the Gamecocks a four-point lead at the half, 35-31.
King finished the game with 27 points, six assists, and five three pointers made. Perimeter defense performed excellently in the first half as well for JSU, with Queens going 0-8 from the three-point line before the break.
The reason the score was close going in the break was because of the Royals Senior guard Kenny Dye. Dye was on fire throughout the entire game and was responsible for 19 first-half points for Queens University.
Gamecocks came out in the second half with one goal in mind, to win. Senior guard Skyelar Potter made three shots behind the arch just four minutes into the second half, helping Jax State mount a 16-3 run.
King refused to let his fellow Senior backcourt mate outshoot him, as he would drain two threes in the first five minutes as well. The outstanding long-range shooting gave the Gamecocks the biggest lead of the night, 54-34.
“I thought we did a really good job coming out in the second half and executing,” head coach Ray Harper said after the game. “We got Skyelar wide open for a couple of threes.”
The fireworks show from the three-point line would start to fade out for JSU, as the Royals fought back and mounted their own personal 16-7 run. That stretch of play cut the lead down to 67-61 with less than five minutes remaining.
“We built the lead, and it looked like we got lazy and comfortable with it,” Harper said.
It would go back and forth from there as time expired and neither team could pull any room between the other until the clock rang with the Gamecocks up, 76-69.
Gamecocks return to action back at home, for the final game at the Pete this Saturday, Feb. 18, as the men’s team will take on the conference’s second-seeded team Liberty. The game will be broadcast live on ESPN+.