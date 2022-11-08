Jacksonville State has just one more season before the Gamecocks move to their new home in Conference USA. That said, the reigning regular-season ASUN champions wasted little time in getting their 2022-2023 farewell tour underway on Monday night.
The Gamecocks soared over the Hawks of Shorter University, 111-48, and were greeted to a packed house inside of Pete Mathews Coliseum. JSU faithful filled the Pete for the first game since Jacksonville State went dancing last March, in the NCAA Tournament. Head coach Ray Harper said after the game, “This team is obsessed with getting better, no matter what, their focus is on getting better.”
Jacksonville State, coming off a 21-11 year, made quick work of the Shorter Hawks, who went 5-20 last year. The Gamecocks starters consisted of three seniors on the team’s opening night, Demaree King, Maros Zeliznak, and Skyelar Potter. Those seniors would only get so many minutes on the night, as coach Harper, starting his 7th season at the helm, would consistently substitute as the game pulled away on the scoreboard.
Shorter won the opening tip-off, and not much else after that. After a couple of possessions of back and forth play, JSU drew the first basket of the season from senior Skyelar Potter. The transfer from Morehead State would go on to score 20 points and five threes in his Gamecocks debut.
The Hawks took about three minutes before they could put their first points on the board, as Jacksonville State pulled away with an early lead. Points, as well as defensive play, would come at a premium for Shorter all night. After one half of play the Gamecocks were sitting comfortably atop a 52-24 lead.
With a new twenty minutes of basketball in the second half, there seemed to be little hope left for the Hawks at a chance of a comeback. Meanwhile, Jacksonville State gave Shorter much of the same from the first half. The Gamecocks picked right back up from where the first half left off, and continued their complete domination on both sides of the court. The subs closed out the majority of the game for JSU, as the matchup concluded with a lopsided final score of 111-48 in favor of the Gamecocks.
Close behind Potter was junior forward Clarence Jackson, with 15 first-half points and 17 total on the night. Jackson said after the game, “The energy tonight was amazing, and we all felt that from top, down, so just know we (are) on the way this year.”
Jacksonville State saw time from 12 different players on Monday night and there was no shortage of production from the whole team. Other notable performances included Demaree King, 16 points, and junior Amanze Ngumezi, 15 points. Junior forward Juwan Perdue led the team with 11 rebounds on the night, and sophomore starting guard Peyton Daniels led the team in assists with six.
Jacksonville State did not trail Shorter for the entirety of the game, and crossed the 100-point marker with a few minutes to spare in the second half. As a team the Gamecocks shot 50% or better on field goals, three pointers, and free throws.
JSU will look to continue the impressive start to their new campaign next Monday, November 14th, as the team will head up north to take on the University of Illinois-Chicago Flames at 7p.m. CT. There is a lot for the Gamecock faithful to look forward to on the horizon for this team, as they take on the 20th ranked Alabama Crimson Tide on November 18th. Then JSU will take a trip to New Mexico State for the Lobo Classic in the coming weeks.