Earlier today it was officially announced that Jacksonville State’s baseball program will be playing in two fall exhibition games before the start of their spring 2023 season.
Following a somewhat disappointing 2022 spring season, one that saw the baseball team post a 27-28 overall record and a loss in the second contest of the ASUN playoffs, the program looks forward to a pair of unofficial fall matchups. With the fall practices in full swing, Jacksonville State gets a good test on where they stand against the likes of Georgia Tech and Mercer.
On Sunday, October 23rd, the Gamecocks baseball team will travel to Atlanta, Georgia to face off against the Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets. The away game, which is scheduled to start at 1 p.m. CT, will be the first time the two programs have faced off since JSU has moved to the ASUN Conference.
Then on Saturday, October 29th, Jacksonville State will host Mercer on Rudy Abbott Field at Jim Case Stadium at 1 p.m. CT. The game will be a chance for the Gamecocks to get revenge against a Mercer team that defeated them twice last season.
Though the JSU baseball program has not announced their out of conference opponents yet, these two games will be solid measuring sticks on where they are at before the season officially kicks off. The Gamecocks fans do know that the team will open conference play on March 17th, 2023, versus Queens University of Charlotte.