Despite Jake Peppers’ quality start on the mound, the Gamecocks fell to the Auburn Tigers in a 6-3 loss at Jim Case Stadium on Wednesday night.
Jake Peppers gave the Gamecocks five and a third innings of scoreless baseball, giving up only four hits and two walks to go along with his five strikeouts.
“It felt like we went in with a game plan and we stuck to the game plan and kept executing and then made the pitches we had to,” Peppers said. “It just felt like when there was a pitch to be made, we were making that pitch.”
The Gamecocks were unable to capitalize on the start from Jake Peppers. When he was pulled in the seventh inning, the game was tied up at zero. The Tigers would erupt for four runs in the seventh inning and hold the lead for the rest of the game.
Brennen Norton had a much-needed 3-for-4 day at the plate for the Gamecocks, bringing his season average from .087 to .185.
“It is never said in our office that he can’t hit,” coach Case said. “I think that Brennen is a good hitter.”
Jim Case Stadium packed a crowd of 1,988 for the game, with that mark sitting at second all time for the Gamecocks.
“The crowd was amazing, it really brings a lot to the game and helps guys that are playing or not playing,” Peppers said. “So many people you know, and that’s what you want when you schedule,” coach Case said. “We want to have big crowds, we want to play teams like that as much as we can.”
The loss drops the Gamecocks to 4-9 on the season and 3-5 at home. The bullpen gave up six earned runs, as reliever Josh Sibley was credited with the loss, giving up three earned runs on two hits and a walk.
“I think we’ve got a lot of room for improvement from a pitching standpoint,” Case said. “Offensively, I feel like we’ve been really good.
Despite the Gamecocks averaging almost six runs per game this season, the pitching staff has now combined to allow almost eight runs per game.
The Gamecocks will look to end a two-game skid as the team hosts South Alabama for a three game series beginning Friday.