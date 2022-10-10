On Friday, October 7th, Jacksonville State University’s softball team played in their first exhibition game of the coming season. The team hosted Pensacola State College, at University Field, for a 5 p.m. kickoff to their fall schedule.
The Gamecocks then played in the 14th annual Tera Ross Memorial Tournament on Saturday, October 8th, in Oxford at Choccolocco Park. In this tournament, JSU faced off against Wallace State Community College at 10 a.m. and Calhoun Community College at 11:45 a.m.
The Tera Ross Memorial tournament was created in honor of one of Jacksonville State’s greatest softball pitchers to play at the program. In late 2003, at the age of 22, Tera Ross tragically died in a car accident right before the start of her senior season. Because of her outstanding achievements on and off the field, and the impact her passing left on the community, this tournament was established in 2008 to honor the late Gamecock.
Jacksonville State’s fall softball season only has seven games scheduled, and three of them have already been played. Because all the matchup are exhibition games, neither participating school will keep track of the stats or game outcomes. The remainder of this short fall season will see the Gamecocks face off against some pretty well-known programs.
JSU’s next upcoming game will be against the University of Alabama on Wednesday, October 12th, at 6 p.m. at Albertville’s Sand Mountain Park. The following week the Gamecocks will host another home game, this one will be against Southern Union State Community College. The matchup will take place on Tuesday, October 18th, at 5 p.m. On the Friday of that same week, JSU will go back to Choccolocco Park in Oxford to play a game against the University of Georgia’s softball team. To finish off the short fall schedule, Jacksonville State’s softball team will be at home against Snead State Community College on October 25th at 5 p.m.
These seven games are important for the Jacksonville State fans, and even for the players and coaches, to get a glimpse at what the upcoming season will look like for the Gamecocks. The tough competition against the likes of Alabama and Georgia will be a good measuring stick on this new softball team’s expectations for the 2023 spring season.