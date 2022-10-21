Earlier today the Gamecocks dropped their entire season schedule for the upcoming year. Yesterday it was announced that JSU would face-off against the Auburn Tigers in a pair of games, but today the full non-conference schedule was dropped.
The team's season opens up in Athens, Georgia, as Jacksonville State will play a three game weekend series against the Georgia Bulldogs, starting February 17th. The three game stretch against the Bulldogs, which will run from the 17th-19th, will be the first time the two programs have played each other since 2019. JSU holds a 4-3 record in their all time matchups against UGA.
The Gamecocks will then return back home for another three game weekend series against Southern Illinois. Starting February 24th, and extending until the 26th, JSU will host longtime non-conference rival Southern Illinois at Rudy Abbott Field inside of Jim Case Stadium. Jacksonville State has a long history against the SIU Salukis, holding the edge in the all time meetings with a 13-11 record.
On March 1st, JSU will travel to Tuscaloosa to play the University of Alabama. This will be the only time the two teams face each other in the 2023 spring season.
The Gamecocks then return home to play at their friendly confines from March 3rd-5th, hosting Bradley University for another three game weekend series. On March 7th, JSU will also host in-state foe Alabama State at Jim Case Stadium. The ASU Yellowjackets will see Jacksonville State again, two weeks later, on March 21st for a game in Montgomery.
From March 10th-12th, the Jacksonville State Gamecocks will play South Alabama at home.
That three game stretch for JSU will warm them up before squaring off against the reigning national champions, the Ole Miss Rebels, in a pair of home games at Rudy Abbott Field. The Gamecocks will face off against the Rebels on March 14th and 15th, before starting their ASUN conference play.
Other notable non-conference games on the remainder of the Gamecocks schedule include a pair of home games against UAB on March 28th and April 25th. The team will also host Troy on April 18th, before traveling to Troy on May 2nd. Then on May 3rd, the JSU Gamecocks host the Samford Bulldogs at home. The Jacksonville State fanbase has a lot of great games to look forward to for the coming 2023 spring season.