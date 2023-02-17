Jacksonville State kicked off collegiate baseball’s opening day with an 8-5 victory over SEC foe Georgia, Friday evening in Athens, Ga.
The Gamecocks move to 4-1 in all-time matchups between the two programs, with the last time the two teams met culminating in a 9-8 win almost four years ago, May 8, 2019.
Three seniors for Jacksonville State started opening day in the hitting lineup, T.J. Reeves, Carson Crowe, and Trent Hoogerwerf. Comparing this to Georgia’s roster, they had no seniors starting, and four true freshmen in their lineup.
Sophomore pitcher AJ Causey, who was recently named onto the All-ASUN preseason team, was the opening pitcher on the mound for the Gamecocks to start the 2023 season. In his freshman year, he appeared in 25 games, pitched in 48.1 innings, and tallied a 2.61 ERA for the year. Causey pitched five innings Friday, allowing just six hits, but four runs.
The Gamecock offensive leaders for the day included, none other than fellow All-ASUN Preseason teamer, T.J. Reeves. Reeves went 2-5 on batting with an emphatic two RBI homerun in the second inning, and the game-ending RBI single in the ninth.
Other hitting standouts for the Gamecocks on opening day included Derrick Jackson Jr., who went 2-4 while batting a homerun in the third inning, and Michael Dallas, who went 1-3 while batting a homer which opened up the scoring in the second inning.
Junior outfielder Mason Maners was the unsung hero of the game, with a ninth inning two RBI double hit and a scoring run off of a Reeves single.
Nobody scored in the first inning, until JSU scored four in the second and added another in the fifth to go up 5-0 early. However, Georgia stormed back in the middle innings with two home runs of their own, which tied the game up 5-5 after the seventh inning.
A scoreless eighth inning for both teams brought all the pressure down to the ninth. Jacksonville State finally took the advantage back on the scoreboard after some heroics by both Reeves and Maners, as well as some crucial defense, which catapulted the Gamecocks to the 8-5 win on the road.
JSU will face the Bulldogs two more times throughout the weekend, both Saturday and Sunday, before heading to Birmingham to play Samford. Those games, along with the rest of the weekend competitions, will be available to watch on SECN+ and available to listen to on WLJS 91.9 FM live.