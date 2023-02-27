The Gamecocks match against the University of Alabama has been moved to Tuesday at 3 p.m., according to a release.
With bad weather expected across the state on Wednesday, the game against Alabama will still be held at Sewell Thomas Stadium in Tuscaloosa.
Jacksonville State is behind in the all-time series record against the Crimson Tide, 19-5. The last win for JSU against the Tide was April 3, 2018, in a 4-0 victory.
The matchup on Tuesday will mark the third consecutive year the two programs have played each other. This will be the only game the two teams play this season.
Jax State will head to Tuscaloosa with a 3-4 record, following back to back wins against Southern Illinois over the weekend. The University of Alabama is sitting on an undefeated record, 8-0, after a series sweep of High Point University.