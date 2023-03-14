The Jacksonville State baseball team defeated Southeastern Conference powerhouse, and the reigning national champions, the Ole Miss Rebels, 10-6, on a frigid Tuesday evening.
“My excitement is for our guys,” Jax State head baseball coach Jim Case said. “Because, you know, you can question whether it’s the right thing to do to schedule the way that we do. When you schedule the defending champion, the number three team in the country, I mean that’s going to be a tough game.
“It’s not like they’re going to roll in here and you’re just going to whip them time after time. I think it’s a huge thing for us," Case said after the game.
The win marks the highest ranked team Jacksonville State has defeated since the number one ranked Georgia Bulldogs in the 2009 season, making it one of the biggest wins in Gamecocks' baseball history.
“Like I told some teammates, Ole Miss is ranked number three in the country right now, what do we have to lose?" Junior Javon Hernandez said, "Go out there, play hard, have fun, and you know, it paid off tonight.”
Junior Jake Peppers got the start on the mound for the Gamecocks and pitched two scoreless innings while striking out four Rebel batters. The lone hit Peppers gave up was a lead off double on the second pitch of the game to Ethan Groff.
“Peppers came out and set a tone, I mean, I don’t know if you can throw a ball better than he did those two innings." Case said, "Everything he threw, he threw it where he wanted to with something on it, and he set the tone.”
After the two scoreless innings by Peppers, Junior Will Baker came in as relief in the third. The Ole Miss offense quickly awoke and turned in three runs for an early lead.
Ole Miss’s lead did not last long, however, as Jax State’s bats came alive in the bottom of the third. The Gamecocks poured in six runs to tie a season high for runs in a single inning this season. The previous game the Gamecocks scored six in an inning in was earlier this year against Southern Illinois.
Freshman Caleb Johnson is the one who got it rolling in the third for Jax State, hitting a lead off single in to right field. Redshirt Junior Diego Gines was then walked before Redshirt Freshman Bear Madliak knocked one of his three doubles on the night into deep left field to score Johnson from third. Along with those three doubles, Madliak went on to also record two RBIs in five at bats for the night.
Hernandez, who also had an incredible night, followed Madliak with a single down the left field line to score one run and cut the Rebels’ lead to 3-2. Hernandez ended the game going four-of-five from the plate with two RBIs.
“Tonight I just went out there focused on trying to do what I can for my team,” Hernandez said. “I wasn’t trying to do too much, just trying to start something, trying to get on a roll, and I think tonight’s definitely a start for that.”
A hit-by-pitch, taken by Senior TJ Reeves, scored Madliak from third after the bases were loaded, evening the score at three runs apiece. Then a wild pitch scored Hernandez from third to grant the Gamecocks a 4-3 lead that would only grow from there.
Sophomore Brennen Norton hit a single to right later in the third to score Madliak and Reeves, giving the Gamecocks a 6-3 lead after three innings. Norton finished the night goining two-for-four from the plate with two RBIs as well.
Neither team scored in the fourth inning, but Ole Miss showed why they are one of the top teams in the country in the top of the fifth inning. The Rebels, who could have rolled over due to a large Jax State lead in a hostile environment at Jim Case Stadium, added two runs to cut the Gamecocks lead to 6-5.
Jacksonville State could not respond with runs of their own in the bottom of the fifth, but they were able to add two runs in the bottom of the sixth and seventh innings to extend their lead.
In the sixth, Madliak ripped another double, this time to right field, to lead off the inning. Hernandez’s sacrifice grounder to first moved Madliak into great scoring position at third. Junior Mason Maners then hit an RBI double to extend the Gamecocks’ lead to 7-5. Freshman Will Fincher came in as a pinch hitter in the inning and nailed an RBI double to left which scored Maners and pushed the lead to 8-5.
The seventh inning continued the red hot offense for the Gamecocks even though it was a chilly 40 degree March night in Jacksonville. Norton hit a lead off single to center field and then advanced to second on a wild pitch. Madliak hit his third, and final, double of the game which scored Norton from second.
Hernandez followed Madliak with a huge triple to deep right field which scored Madliak and fired up the Jax State crowd. The lead was 10-5 for the Gamecocks after seven innings.
Again, it seemed that the Rebels were not going to quit. In the top of the eighth, Peyton Chatagnier hit a double to left center with one out. Reagan Burford then hit a single to shallow left field to put runners on first and third. Ethan Lege hit a sacrifice fly which scored Chatagnier and cut the Jax State lead to 10-6.
The Gamecocks withstood the rally attempt by the Rebels by getting out of the eighth inning. In the top of the ninth, with only three outs to secure a huge upset, Case decided to put ace pitcher, and preseason all-conference teamer, Sophomore AJ Causey on the mound. Causey’s unique wind up and release seemed to confuse the Ole Miss batters as he forced a pop up and struck out the final two batters, clinching the 10-6 victory for Jacksonville State.
The Gamecocks will open conference play this weekend for a three-game home series against Queens University. Jacksonville State will be looking to extend their current three game win streak on Friday, with the first of the three games set for 6 p.m. CT. The game will be broadcasted live on ESPN+ as well.