The Gamecocks suffered a narrow loss, 6-7, on Tuesday against in-state foe, the Samford Bulldogs, in Birmingham.
JSU is coming off of a weekend in Athens, Georgia, that saw the team go 1-2 against the Georgia Bulldogs. Despite not being the favorite in any of the weekend’s matchups, Jacksonville State still came away with the first game of the three-game series, entering play Tuesday with a record slightly below .500.
Jax State jumped out in front early with a solo home run to center field courtesy of Junior Mason Maners as just the second hitter of the game. Despite the early Gamecocks lead, Bulldogs quickly swung right back in the bottom half of the first inning stringing together three runs to make the score 3-1 Samford after just one full inning of play. Samford would plate another run in the bottom of the third inning as well to go up on the scoreboard, 4-1.
After little to no production from the rest of the JSU lineup, as well as their failure to capitalize on the few baserunners they had for most of the earlier parts of the game, the Gamecocks’ bats got hot.
With no runs since the very first inning, Jacksonville State threw down a massive 5-run top of the seventh to recapture the lead, 6-4, in favor of the Gamecocks. The statement inning was highlighted by a 2-run single to left field from switch hitting Freshman Caleb Johnson that gave JSU the lead at the time. The sixth and final run scored on the day for Jacksonville was walked in with the bases loaded by Johnson again.
Despite the team’s ability to rally, it was not enough for the Jax State bullpen to hold up against Samford’s offense with the home crowd behind them.
After answering JSU with a 2-run bottom of the seventh, Samford broke the tie with a go-ahead home run to right field from Stephen Klein. Samford’s bullpen would close it out in the ninth inning, sending the Gamecock faithful home broken hearted following a hard-fought bout from both squads.
Jacksonville State has a long season ahead of them, but a lot to look forward to moving further into 2023. Up next for Jacksonville State is what they hope will be a string of wins in a three-game series against the Southern Illinois Salukis. The weekend’s series will be the home-opener for the Gamecocks at Jim Case Stadium on Rudy Abbott Field.