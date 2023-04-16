After surpassing 1,000 career wins back on March 22, Jacksonville State held a ceremony before today's game against Queens University to honor head softball coach Jana McGinnis with her players, former players, and family in attendance.
The ceremony took place in the infield of formerly named University Field 30 minutes before game time. Speakers at today's event included athletic director Greg Seitz, former chairman of the JSU board of trustees William Ronald Smith, State Sen. Keith Kelley, State Rep. Chad Robertson, and president of JSU Don Killingsworth.
"Every once in a while a special person comes around where you want to recognize them in a special way," Sen. Kelley said at the ceremony. "At the Alabama Legislature, one of those ways is to have a resolution from the House or from the Senate, but in this case we wanted to do a joint resolution from the House and the Senate to make sure this special event didn't go unnoticed."
President Killingsworth then read an official resolution from the Jacksonville State Board of Trustees before coach McGinnis spoke to end the ceremony.
"Where as Jana McGinnis has become just the 20th active coach in NCAA history to win 1,000 career games, with a 13-1 win over Alabama State," Killingsworth said. "The members of the Board of Trustees at Jacksonville State University officially declare the playing field at the softball stadium Jana McGinnis Field."
After a half-minute long standing ovation coach McGinnis spoke to the crowd in attendance at Jana McGinnis Field before cutting a ribbon to official crown the field in her honor.
"I am speechless, I was not expecting to have a field named after me or anything like that," McGinnis said. "I am honored and humbled today, because I see out in the crowd some of the administrators who gave me this job, and I cant forget to mention all the family I have with me here."
"I am just so honored, because I could not do this job and raise a family, kids, and raise a handicapped child without my parents, sisters, and my husband," McGinnis said. "And the next people who are just as important is all the Gamecock women who have worn this jersey...and not just the alumni players, but the managers, trainers, strength coaches, who built this program because it is not just me."
In her 30th season with the program, Jana McGinnis has been at the head of numerous teams that have played at both the Division I and II levels, as well as coach in soon to be three different conferences. She was the most successful coach in the Ohio Valley Conference history, winning 11 regular season or tournament championships in 17 years, as well as a record six OVC "Coach of the Year" awards.
"When you look at her resume, and the impact she has had on the hundreds of former players, it was only fitting that they elected to commemorate her this way," Seitz said after the ceremony. "It is not just this years team that had a hand in the 1,000 wins, it was her first team all the way back in the mid-90s."
"She has built a legacy in this program that whenever you talk about Jacksonville State athletics Jana McGinnis's name usually comes up," Killingsworth said after the ceremony. "She has seen this institution change so much over the years, I was an entering freshman when she first took over, so the field is named after her and the street is named after her so I don't know if their is anything else we can name but if there it's all a response to her immense success."