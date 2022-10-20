The Jacksonville State baseball team has been confirmed to have a pair of games against the Auburn Tigers in the 2023 baseball season.
Earlier today, Auburn released their upcoming non-conference schedule for the 2023 season. The Tigers schedule features two games against Jacksonville State.
The first game, which pits the Gamecocks on the road to Auburn, is set for March 8th, 2023. The second game will see the Tigers come up to Rudy Abbott Field at Jim Case Stadium, to take on JSU on May 16th, 2023.
The pair of games scheduled for the two in-state foes will be the third straight year the two programs have matched up. The Gamecocks split the series last year, winning one on the road and losing the other at home.
These two programs are not strangers to each other, having played 15 other times against each other since 2010. Currently, JSU is behind in the all-time series record, holding a 6-9 record against the Tigers.
The baseball team is set to release their entire non-conference schedule tomorrow, October 21st.