The Jacksonville State baseball team failed to complete their come from behind victory on Friday night in a 4-2 loss to the Jacksonville Dolphins at Rudy-Abbott Field at Jim Case Stadium.
“Obviously I am disappointed because Friday night is a big game, you want to win the first game of the series to give you a leg up om winning the series,” head baseball coach Jim Case said after the game. “To not be able to get the win tonight is disappointing.”
A slow opening start for the Gamecocks allowed for the Dolphins to swim laps around Jax State on the scoreboard, jumping out to a 3-0 lead after the third inning. The JSU bats fell lame in those first three innings, failing to capitalize on opportunities to score with runners on base early on.
Junior Jake Peppers started the game off on the mound for Jacksonville State, he allowed multiple hits early in the game which culminated in Jacksonville University scoring a run in each of the first three innings.
“They had some things that went their way a little bit, and we had some things that did not,” Case said. “But that’s the game, and what we have to eliminate is setting the table for them and make them earn it.”
Senior outfielder T.J. Reeves was able to hit an infield single to get to first base in the fourth inning, that led to senior outfielder Carson Crowe hitting his 19thhomerun of the season. The homer got out to deep right field, just inside the foul ball marker, and allowed for both Reeves and Crowe to score. Those two runs brought life back into the crowd and shifted the momentum of the game in the Gamecocks favor.
The night would end for Peppers in the top of the sixth inning, as coach Case walked out to the mound to pull him for junior Will Baker. Baker would go on to allow a scoring run for the Dolphins in the sixth, following an RBI double to deep left field.
The Gamecocks would get out of the inning with the score at 4-2 still in favor of Jacksonville University. The Jacksonville State bats once again fell lame in the sixth, seventh, and eight innings. That three innings stretch saw JSU place just two hitters on base.
“We didn’t hit the ball as well as we would have liked, and I think their pitching has a lot to do with that,” Case said. “Their pitcher really stayed on top of us, and he didn’t give us a lot of opportunities.”
Junior Reid Fagerstrom was the third and final pitcher on the night for the Gamecocks. Fagerstrom maneuvered his way through the ninth with a strikeout that retired the top of the inning, giving one final hope for a comeback victory to the JSU faithful in attendance.
All hope was quickly dashed as each Gamecock runner that stepped up to bat struck out. The first game of the three-game weekend series against Jacksonville University ended with the Dolphins up 4-2.
The next game of the series will begin Saturday at 6 p.m. CT, once again at Jim Case Stadium, the game will also be broadcasted live on ESPN+.