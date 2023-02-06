Former Jacksonville State pitcher Kyle Luigs’ passion for baseball led him from playing Division-II baseball to a career with the Savannah Bananas.
“I ultimately transferred to Jacksonville State and all the coaches were phenomenal and completely flexible,” Luigs said. “JSU had beautiful facilities, a beautiful little mountain town, it was an awesome place for me to be at.”
Luigs, born and raised in the greater Savannah area, played high school baseball at Richmond Hill. In 2016, he was named the Region 3-AAAAA Pitcher of the Year. After his high school career, the pitcher went to the University of North Georgia where he appeared in 50 games in three seasons with the Nighthawks.
“When the (Bananas) started in 2016, that was my senior year in high school and that's really when I heard some ripples about what they were doing,” said Luigs. “In 2017, we had an amazing season where we got to go to the world series, then that summer they shipped me off to Virginia where I played in the Valley league.”
In 2018, during his time with the Nighthawks, Luigs worked his way onto the Savannah Bananas who are a part of the Coastal Plain League for Summer baseball.
“Halfway through the fall of my sophomore season, our pitching coach came up and asked me and my roommate where we wanted to play summer ball this year,” Luigs said.
“I was missing home a little bit, and I heard that the Bananas had some sold out crowds so we both said Savannah. He came back to us two days later at practice, and said he got us both a temporary contract with the team.” said Luigs.
The Savannah Bananas are a fan driven baseball team which strives on an extremely entertaining style of baseball. From stylized and practiced dance routines that take place on the mound, to 15 second strikeouts, even to umpire line dances during inning breaks.
The team has gained popularity across social media, where they have videos viewed tens of millions of times across various platforms like Twitter and TikTok. On TikTok the Bananas have accumulated 3.8 million followers, with their highest viewed video of the app tallying 91.8 million views.
“We could tell our first time there, the team and the fans liked us a lot for what we brought entertainment wise, and the rest with the Bananas was history” Luigs said.
With one year of college eligibility left after his original 2020 senior season was cut short due to the pandemic, Luigs transferred to Jacksonville State.
“The summer after I played at Jacksonville State, that was the year we won our first championship,” said Luigs. “Right after that summer, they brought me and my roommate full-time to work and play for the Bananas, and they won another championship after that..”
Luigs served the role of relief pitcher his first three years with the Savannah Bananas, and in his final season in the 2021 summer, Luigs took over the starting role and led the Bananas to a 36-8 season and a CPL Championship. With Luigs stepping back behind the scenes for a management role with Bananas during the 2022 summer season, Savannah won yet another Coastal Plain Championship.