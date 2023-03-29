Anyone who has wasted precious time circling a lot looking for a parking space before a big event can commiserate with how the students at Jacksonville State University are currently feeling.
The parking lot for Merrill Hall and Stone Center is a navigational nightmare on a good day, and good days are few and far between of late. With enrollment at an all-time high, the parking situation on campus has become a major concern.
It’s no secret the university’s campus has expanded in recent years, yet the parking facilities have failed to keep up.
Student enrollment reached historic levels in September 2022. With 9,633 students currently attending, the demand for parking spaces has skyrocketed. This results in an inordinate amount of time spent trying to find a parking spot, creating frustration for everyone involved.
In a recent announcement made on Facebook, Jacksonville State University revealed it would begin work on three new buildings in the spring: a dorm, a dining hall, and a new football operations center. Among the hundred of comments on the post, the majority of them were students and alumni questioning whether these new buildings were needed when parking was still such a challenge.
The impact of the parking shortage is experienced by all daily but is especially difficult for commuters.
Commuters have few options except to park in the designated faculty spots, or resort to driving around the lot hoping to find an empty spot. This inconvenience increases traffic congestion coming in and out of the lot.
It’s worth mentioning that this lot has one entrance and no exit from the main road on the side of Merrill Hall.
I commute from Gadsden twice a day.
It is a 42-minute drive each way, and I leave home an hour before my scheduled class time to ensure I have time to circle the lot and find a park and still be on time for class. There have been many mornings when I have arrived to find the parking lot full and been late to class because I was unable to find a spot.
For students like me who cannot walk or take public transit, coming to campus is already a time constraint.
There should be designated parking spots for students who commute, if only to relieve some of the strain of coming to campus. Commuting students need their own parking areas, or at least decals that let them park in any available spot without repercussions.
Parking services should consider conducting surveys of how many students commute, which would be helpful to know how many designated spots are needed moving forward.
Along with more parking spaces, there is a clear need for more public transportation services.
The university needs more readily available shuttle services for students who live in town or on campus to reduce the flow of traffic into the lot, and in return free up space for those who commute.
It is time the university administration addresses the issue and offers solutions for JSU students and staff. Investing in additional parking facilities is a much needed first step to solving the problem.
The university could consider building a multi-level parking structure, creating additional parking areas across the street from Merrill Hall, or investing further in on-campus shuttle services. Providing sufficient parking on campus would not only benefit commuters but would benefit all the students and staff at Jacksonville State University by improving the overall campus experience.