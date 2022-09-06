In times like this, I’m reminded that Lou Holtz was right.
The legendary football coach once said, “You're never as good as everyone tells you when you win, and you're never as bad as they say when you lose.”
At the risk of upsetting him, I’m ready to make a prediction: Jax State football is a sleeping giant that’s only starting to open its eyes.
To be fair, I described the program as a sleeping giant at the end of last year’s disappointing 5-6 season, it’s first losing record in 18 years. But after just two games, I’m as convinced as ever that this program is ready to return to glory.
I hope I don’t sound as ridiculous as Longhorn fans who’ve been proclaiming “Texas is back” for over a decade. I’m just optimistic, and what I’ve seen has, so far, passed the eye test. Not only are we 2-0 for the first time since 2013, but we’re in the midst of a badly needed culture change that has been every bit as palpable as it has been refreshing.
This year’s squad takes the field under a new identity. Phrases like #StayCocky and #FearTheBeak are taking a backseat to what head coach Rich Rodriguez calls “hard edge.” And the school appears to be fully embracing “Jax State,” plastering it on our new uniforms. When considering how many headlines Deion Snaders is making with the lesser JSU and how the lesser Gamecock in South Carolina is more recognizable than ours, this was a wise move. After all, Jax State is in our fight song.
But it doesn’t end at branding. The men are playing harder this fall. Gone are the days of indifference to penalties. We’re not trying to land a killshot on an out-of-bounds foe. And our Gamecocks finally seem more interested in celebrating big plays with each other than taunting an opponent.
Our defenders are eager to snatch the ball away from opposing offenses. And our offense is playing like winning by a few points isn’t good enough anymore. For the sake of my blood pressure, I pray the days of the “Cardiac Cocks” don’t return for a long, long time.
I’ll admit, I fell into trap following the Stephen F. Austin game. After seeing our men blowout the No. 10 team in the country 42-17, I looked at the schedule and began counting future wins. I surely resembled fans of that other school in Tuscaloosa. Then the Davidson game came and I, like many others, expected to win by a bigger margin than 35-17. But realistically, Davidson’s triple-option, ball-control game plan shortened the game before we could run the score up. And this margin of victory wouldn’t feel so deflating if we didn’t have a date with Kennesaw State, another triple-option offense.
Even so, my faith in this program is unwavering. An undefeated season is well within our reach. Those pesky Owls from suburban Atlanta are winless on the young season and hardly look untouchable. What a message to send to the ASUN Conference on our way out the door?
And running the table will send a bigger message to Conference USA and the rest of the Group of Five. Should we top Tulsa, it will mean we beat our third straight FBS squad. We may only still be a sleeping giant today, but once our eyes open, CUSA is ours for the taking.
Jordan Smith
Son of Jax State Football (2009-2011)
Chanticleer alum (2011 - 2013)
JSU grad (Spring 2014)