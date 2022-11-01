This semester the JSU publishing practicum class is gaining real experience in publishing by working on a teen section of a literary magazine called Gigantic Sequins.
Assistant professor in the English department, Dr. Kimberly Southwick-Thompson, teaches the publishing practicum class at JSU. Southwick-Thompson has been running the Gigantic Sequins literary journal for over 13 years.
According to Southwick-Thompson, one of the Gigantic Sequins editors, Sophie Klahr, had the idea to start a poetry offshoot of Gigantic Sequins for teenagers in 2015, and it was called Teen Sequins. Klahr and one of her students began accepting poetry from teenagers all over the country. At first they accepted poetry from teenagers ages 13 –19, but now Teen Sequins accepts submissions from ages 14-18. Klahr had been doing this project for about six or seven years and decided to let Dr. Southwick-Thompson’s publishing practicum class run the project this year.
“They’ve done great so far! They’ve done basically everything for the project under my guidance,” Dr. Southwick-Thompson said.
Her students have been working on the Teen Sequins section of the Gigantic Sequins literary journal for most of this semester. One of the students in the course, Courtney Ray who is a senior English major, was an intern for Dr. Southwick-Thompson in the spring semester.
“Being with Teen Sequins is great! It’s really cool to have an entire project really at our fingertips,” Ray said.
The publishing practicum students have taken over this project by not just reading the submissions, but also picking which ones will be published and staying in contact with the submitters. The students in the publishing practicum class were also able to redesign the website for Teen Sequins.
“The website was in desperate need of a revamp, and we’ve done that, and it looks great and I’m really proud of it,” Ray said.
Another student in the publishing practicum class, Kaelyn Albright, who is a senior majoring in english, said that what she has enjoyed about this project is working with the other students.
“It has been a very collaborative process, and everybody is really passionate about what they’re doing,” Albright said.
One poem is published for each age group and the submissions that are not published will get an honorable mention in the literary journal.
“My favorite [poem] is one called Boldfaced Boyfriend because it was very different than any of the other poems," Albright said.
Starting on November 1, the 2022 featured poems from Teen Sequins will be published daily. While Gigantic Sequins is a print literary journal, Teen Sequins is completely online. To read the featured poems and to learn more about Teen Sequins, visit http://www.giganticsequins.com/teen-sequins.htmlor follow the Teen Sequins Instagram, @teensequins.