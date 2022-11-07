Leah Tarvin, who was struck by a motor vehicle while crossing Alabama 21 on Wednesday evening, has died, a Calhoun County official confirmed on Monday.
Jay Bowden, Calhoun County deputy coroner, explained that the delay in announcing her death was due to waiting to complete the organ donation process, with her official time of death being four days prior.
“The official time of her death will be 11:52 am on November 3rd,” Bowden said.
President Killingsworth announced the death of Tarvin in a release to Jacksonville State students, faculty and staff.
“With a heavy heart, I regret to inform you that JSU senior Leah Tarvin completed her life-giving journey through organ donation this morning,” Killingsworth wrote in a release to Jacksonville State. “The entire university is heartbroken, and we extend our deepest sympathies to her family as they mourn this devastating loss.”
Killingsworth also mentioned in the statement that when arrangements are organized, they will be shared with the campus community.
Tarvin served as an RA at The Pointe and treasurer of JSU’s chapter of Alpha Phi Sigma, a criminal Justice honor society, according to her social media.
Tarvin was a drum major and trombonist for the Holly Pond Bronco Band, planning to march with the Marching Southerners next season, according to Dr. Ken Bodiford in a Facebook post.