In light of Collegiate Alcohol Awareness month, University Police said on Friday that their biggest concern is the safety of students.
Campus Relations Coordinator for UPD Adam Green said there can be long term effects on the brain from the overuse of alcohol. The National Institute on Alcohol Abuse and Alcoholism confirms that. Misuse of alcohol during adolescence and early adulthood can alter the trajectory of brain development, resulting in long-lasting changes in brain structure and function, according to the NIAAA.
“We want our students to be conscious of binge drinking, as that happens the most between the ages of 18 to 30. That is five or more drinks for men and four or more drinks for women in one sitting,” Green said.
Green said he wants students to research the effects of alcohol on the brain and the difference between mixed drinks and canned drinks.
UPD Captain Brandon Singleton said the cost of getting caught driving under the influence can add up to about $1,200 in Jacksonville. A minor in consumption charge will add up to over $500 in fines and fees.
According to statistics from the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration, about 32 people in the United States die in drunk-driving crashes every day, which is one person every 45 minutes. In 2020, 11,654 people died in alcohol-impaired driving traffic deaths, a 14% increase from 2019.
Singleton urges students to be safe when consuming alcohol and to call a friend if it is not safe to drive.
“Buzzed driving is drunk driving,” Singleton said.