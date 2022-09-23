In the midst of the investigation of the missing runner in Memphis, TN, JSU UPD Sergeant of Investigations Eugenia Jubenville has a list of personal safety tips for students.
The case in Memphis happened right by the University of Memphis, which makes these safety tips relevant for JSU’s students. Jubenville wants the following list of tips to help make our campus more aware.
Always be aware of your surroundings. Do not go out under the influence of alcohol or drugs; they will impair your judgment and reactions.
Let someone know where you are going and when you expect to return.
“That is very important, I’m married and I still let my mom know where I am and when I’m going to return,” she said.
Walk with a friend or family member.
Do not go out alone at night, whether it is a familiar area or not. And do not accept rides from strangers.
“Not only does that apply to younger kids, but it can apply to adults as well,” Jubenville said.
Don’t approach unknown vehicles, even if the occupants say they need directions or assistance.
Avoid verbal confrontations, it could turn physical.
Carry only the necessities (identification, medical information, names and phone numbers of emergency contacts, some cash and a credit card).
Do not display cash or any other inviting targets like jewelry.
“If you have your contact in your wallet, it makes it a lot easier to return it to you if it gets turned in,” she said.
If you think someone is following you, switch directions. If it continues, go to the nearest open store or restaurant or lighted house. Do not be afraid to yell for help.
Try to park in well-lit areas with good visibility and in close proximity to walkways, stores and people.
Always lock your car, even if it’s in your own driveway and never leave your car running.
Do everything you can to keep a stranger from getting into your car or forcing you into their car.
If someone tries to rob you, give it up. Whatever it is, it is not worth your life.
“Everything is replaceable,” she said. “Your life is your own.”
If you are robbed or assaulted, report the crime to the police. Describe the attacker to the best of your ability, anything helps.
Listen to your intuition. If something does not seem right, it probably isn’t.
Watch your surroundings and leave any place if you feel uncomfortable.
Be wary of overly-friendly strangers.
Never turn your back to a stranger
Be wary if a vehicle pulls up beside you.
Be alert when alone in a dark parking lot or isolated area.
On social events:
Go with and stay close to a friend.
Use prearranged signals to indicate that you need help or want to leave.
Do not allow drugs or alcohol to impair your judgment.
Watch your drinks and do not give anyone an opportunity to spike them.
State your personal social standards and stick to them.
Avoid people who make you nervous or uncomfortable.
Provide your own transportation when you go out alone.
“Do not eat or drink anything you take your eyes off of. Let it go,” Jubenville said.
As far as far as running outdoors, Jubenville strongly suggests the following:
Vary your route.
Do not run on deserted streets or trails.
Do not run at dusk or at night.
Run with a partner.
Do not wear a headset, it could impair your awareness of your surroundings.
“This is a big one around campus,” Jubenville said in regards to headsets. “That is not a good idea, please take them off. If you want to wear them, keep the volume low.”
She also encourages everybody to say something if you see something. Do so with the panic button feature on the new Cocky Watch app, available for download in the App Store and Google Play.