At the beginning of the semester, UPD released an app called “Cocky Watch” to help staff and students feel safer on campus.
“We are strongly recommending to download the app now,” UPD communications supervisor and analyst Paige Rochus said. “Have it before you need it.”
According to UPD, this free app was created through Omnialert to help ensure safety on campus as well as for the UPD to be able to respond quicker to situations that could arise on campus. According to UPD, Cocky Watch includes 911 contact, panic button alert and tip report tab to help submit suspicious activity directly to UPD.
To download this app, search “Omnialert” in the app store and press download. According to Rochus, from there, users of this app will receive a personal code in their email to enter once their account is created. At that point, location services must be turned on for the app to work properly.
“It’s really important because we use the location to send help to the person so that we know where they’re at on campus or off campus,” according to Rochus.
The panic button feature allows users to take UPD on the go. The panic button feature has three different options that all share the user's name and their location to UPD.
One option is geared towards on-campus users as it allows direct calling to dispatch and a second option is focused more on off campus users which will send their name and location to UPD as well as call 911 directly from the app. The third panic button option is a silent alert which allows users to have their name and location sent directly to UPD when this option is selected.
Students have already seen the benefits from having this app downloaded. According to a call log provided by UPD, a student had called 911 using the Cocky Watch app in Columbiana, Alabama for a medical emergency. This student had no cell service, but UPD was able to see the student’s name and location from the panic button alert and was able to get in contact with the Columbiana police department. This information was provided by Rochus and UPD.
The tip report tab feature allows users to submit photos and videos of suspicious activity on campus to UPD. Users are also able to submit tips and any other information that they think UPD should be aware of to help prevent crime on or around campus. This feature allows users to submit up to three photos and three videos.
“If you see something, say something”, Rochus said.