UPD Chief of Police said to be prepared and stay informed as severe weather arrives.
Meteorologist James Spann issued a tornado watch for west Alabama Thursday afternoon. According to ABC News, Spann also said to be aware of severe thunderstorms and the tornado watch subsided around 8 p.m.
Michael Barton, UPD Chief of Police, said the best thing to do in the case of inclement weather is to have a severe weather plan.
Barton said there are three steps to follow to create a severe weather plan.
Firstly, he said to have emergency alerts turned on. According to Barton, this involves JSU alerts, alerts from a local emergency agency and a weather radio. Barton said to have someone, such as a parent or grandparent, who can send you updates and knows your last location.
To sign up for emergency alerts, apple.com said to turn on government alerts in the phone’s settings. Barton said to go to myJSU and update contact information to ensure JSU alerts go directly to your mobile device.
The second step is to know where a safe space is, according to Barton.
“A safe space is a substantial structure,” Barton said.
The safe spaces in Jacksonville are the basement in Merrill Hall, Leon Cole Auditorium and the Jacksonville Public Safety Complex, according to Barton.
Senior vice president of finance and administration Arlitha Harmon said at the January board of trustees meeting that the Federal Emergency Management Agency approved the building of an additional storm shelter on campus to be completed in Fall 2024. Harmon said the shelter will be located next to Bennett Field.
Barton also said to be aware of the difference between tornado watches and warnings and to know the distance to the safe space.
“When the warning is issued, it’s too late to seek shelter,” said Barton.
The third and final step in the severe weather plan is to have basic supplies, according to Barton. These basic supplies include bottled water, non-perishable food, medications, flashlights with good batteries, a phone charger, a battery pack for the phone charger and a change of clothes.
According to Barton, following these steps will help you be prepared for the worst weather situations.
“Prepare for the worst and work toward the best,” Barton said.