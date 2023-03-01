UPD arrested JSU student Korian Westry of Prichard, Alabama, on Monday during an investigation of illegal drug activity in the parking lot of Crow Hall, officials said.
Charges against Westry include fleeing or attempting to elude law enforcement officers, resisting arrest, criminal mischief first degree, unlawful possession of marijuana in the first degree, two counts of unlawful possession of a controlled substance, possession of drug paraphernalia, and receiving stolen property in the second degree.
UPD officers approached Westry while he was in his car, according to Barton.
“While running, Westry jumped from the top of the Mason Hall annex, landing on top of and crushing an air conditioner unit below,” Barton said. “Officers continued to chase the suspect and successfully apprehended him when he attempted to enter the wooded area behind Park Place Apartments on Forney Avenue, near Bennett Field.”
Following the foot chase, Barton said one UPD officer sustained a minor injury that required a medical follow-up.
UPD Chief Barton said Westry had possession of a weapon that had been reported stolen from Mobile.
After he was arrested by UPD, Westry was taken to Jacksonville City Jail and then taken to Calhoun County Jail, according to Barton. According to court records, there has not been an attorney assigned to Westry as of Wednesday evening.
“He remains in jail on a $42,500 bond and has been criminally trespassed from all JSU properties,” Barton said.