Jacksonville State University provost Christie Shelton proposed a merging of the College of Science and Mathematics and the College of Arts and Humanities at the board of trustees meeting on Monday.
Shelton said the main reason for this change is to reduce personnel costs for the university. The College of Arts and Humanities had 246 graduates in 2022 and the College of Science and Mathematics had 151 graduates, according to Shelton. These numbers are significantly less than the other four colleges at JSU, according to her presentation.
“This is an opportunity to merge now that we have a position that we don’t have to refill right now,” she said, referencing her presentation and Timothy Lindblom, the current dean of the College of Science and Mathematics and the interim dean of the College of Arts and Humanities.
Shelton said that the faculty within the two colleges will only have one person representing them at the Dean’s Council, instead of two. While they are still represented the same in the faculty senate, the change is only affecting representation in the Dean’s Council, according to Shelton.
“It is most prevalent at the Dean’s Council meetings where we vote on things,” she said in regard to faculty voices.
According to Shelton, the bulk of the effect will be on faculty and not students. She said the only change affecting students is a different college name on their diploma.
“Students are minimally impacted because the same programs, courses and professors will be offered,” she said. “It just becomes one college name.”