Student Government Association Executive Officer candidates for the 2023-24 school year repeated much of what they said in interviews with Chanticleer writers in the forum on Monday in preparation for ballots to open at midnight.
Current SGA President Jewelishia Johnson set the rules and regulations for speeches and debates before the candidates took the stage.
Keyonna Lovette, current SGA Vice President of Public Relations, is running for reelection and doing so unopposed. She said that while she is the only option for this office, she is a good option because of her communication and social media skills.
“Through this role, I have been able to develop myself professionally,” she said. “I have enjoyed engaging with students on this campus.”
Christina DeSherlia, who is running for Vice President of Organizational Affairs, said that she has been a part of many organizations during her time here at JSU, and that this has helped her with communication and teamwork skills. She said that she wants to make sure that students in all organizations are seen.
“Student Activities Council and JSU ambassadors have shown me how important it is to work as a team,” she said.
Tanaya Fairbanks believes that every organization should have a voice and representation, no matter how small. She has been a part of small organizations and large organizations and she feels that they are all of equal importance.
“I'm going to be here for your organization,” she said.
If Jayde Garretson is elected to VPOA, she said that she would like to advocate for new students, whether they be incoming freshmen or transfer students. She wants to help them find the organization that they best fit in so they can be involved throughout their time at JSU.
“Many students become discouraged when they aren't accepted into the first or second organization that they try to join,” she said. “But they shouldn't, there's always a place for you.”
Laura Grayce Stargell, who has been active in the Organizational Council, said that she believes that for our organizations to thrive and succeed they need a capable leader. She feels she is qualified to fill this role.
“I will work tirelessly to ensure that all student groups have the resources and support they need to achieve their goals,” she said.
De’Onta Bush, who is running for Vice President of Student Activities, has been the Vice President of the Student Activities Council since his freshman year. He said that his experience in this role has helped him to learn how to make ideas become reality.
“With me as your VPSA we will work together to plan our events, knowing that our diversity is our strength,” he said. “Unity is our power.”
Kaitlyn Letson, current SGA senator, took the floor first with her speech as a candidate for Vice President of the Student Senate. She echoed what she told Chanticleer staff in an interview Tuesday.
“I also feel that I best represent the student body,” Leston said. “I think that I have been more involved than honestly I need to be, but I think that's better for this position.”
Matthew Hood, current SGA senator, also repeated what he said in an interview with Chanticleer staff on his candidacy for VPSS.
“I feel like the lack of student participation in Senate meetings is something that we need to work on from the SGA,” he said. “I genuinely feel like there are a lot of things that I can do when it comes to working with the administration that will lead positive change.”
When asked what their one advocacy point would be in a campaign, Letson said she would run on improving communication between the SGA, staff/faculty and students. Hood countered with his campaign to educate the student body on the SGA.
When asked about their preparedness for the executive role of VPSS, Letson and Hood referenced their involvement on campus, specifically legislative roles within their own organizations.
Garen Mullen, candidate for SGA President, said he would lead from the front if elected into the office.
“We've got a challenge,” he said. “I take challenges head on, and with you behind me there is nowhere we can go but up.”
Tierra Thatch, current SGA VPSA and candidate for president, led her speech with three key points: 1. Value, 2. Voice and 3. Vision, which is what she told Chanticleer writers in an interview Wednesday.
“We want to make sure that we are giving you the information that you need,” she said.
When challenged with a question of involvement, Mullen said that his work-based skills from being a firefighter would help with decision making if elected SGA President. Thatch said her involvement has led students to use her as a resource as VPSA, and will continue to as president.
When asked about their ability to work with their elected vice presidents, Thatch said she would have frequent communication and efficient executive officer meetings. Mullen said that he would delegate as much as possible and not micromanage his vice presidents in order to make sure that nobody has too much on their plate.