FORT PAYNE – JSU Board of Trustees voted to raise student employee minimum wage to $8.25 at the quarterly meeting Tuesday.
Senior vice president of finance and administration Dr. Arlitha Harmon announced that student worker minimum wage will be increased from $7.25 to $8.25 for 2023 fiscal year. This new budget was approved by the Trustees at Tuesday’s meeting. This increase affects students on Federal Work Study and University Aid. This change was effective Oct. 10, the beginning of the last pay period, according to JSU’s human resources recruitment coordinator Jameson Houston.
Houston said there are about 500 student workers employed by the university. About 19% of those workers were affected by the rate increase, these are hourly university student assistants, according to Houston.
“The remaining student workers are not affected as they either work in a monthly flat rate role, or work in an hourly position already being compensated at $8.25 or above,” Houston wrote.
Harmon said students should expect another increase with inflation trends.
“When we do the budget, we look at inflation and adjust accordingly,” she said. “However, I don’t know what the next increase will be.”