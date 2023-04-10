The Student Government Association met in the Theron Montgomery Building Auditorium to discuss legislative issues regarding Student Senate seats and amendments to the Code of Laws on Monday.
Discussion revolved around the open Senate seats and how to fill any vacancies. Bill 64 proposed a change to the Student Senate election process by which students who had unsuccessfully run in previous Senate elections would be first priority to fill open Senate seats over new applicants, according to Kaitlyn Letson, one of the bill’s authors.
“Are they more important than other applicants just because they ran in a previous election?” asked Vice President of Student Senate Daniel Washington.
There did not seem to be a conclusive answer to his question. Muddled explanations from the authors regarding the specific changes the bill would enact led to much debate among the Senators. Despite the initial confusion, the bill was passed.
As to how the Senate will proceed with the appointment of unfilled Senate seats moving forward is yet to be determined. Author Kaitlyn Letson did clarify that the final authority for the appointment of Student Senate seats would “be at the discretion of the Vice President of Student Senate.”
The SGA is comprised of four branches of government: the Executive, Legislative, and Judicial branches, and the Student Activities Council. According to the Student Handbook, one of the powers and duties of the VPSS is “To appoint Senators to fill vacancies that may arise during the course of his/her term in office, provided that such appointments are confirmed by a majority approval of the Student Senate.” The bill reinforces this duty.
Other issues on the agenda included resolutions regarding recycling on campus, construction, and the parking predicament. SGA President Jewelishia Johnson announced she was scheduled to meet with JSU President Don Killingsworth on Tuesday to discuss the parking situation. Johnson said her goals for the meeting were to “clarify plans regarding parking, to provide student feedback and voice concerns, and discuss the parking mitigation surveys.”
The election will be held via Campus Groups, according to the SGA website. Students will be able to cast their votes on April 11 from 12:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m. For more information, visit https://www.jsu.edu/studentlife/sga/elections/index.html
Student Government Association meetings are open to all, and students are encouraged to attend. For listings of upcoming meetings and events, visit https://www.jsu.edu/studentlife/sga/index.html.