Tierra Thatch, current Student Government Association Vice President of Student Activities, won the SPA President race by a seven to one ratio, according to SGA student judiciary advocate Evan Brandau and election results.
The SGA executive officer winners are Tierra Thatch for president, Kaitlyn Letson for Vice President of the Student Senate, Keyonna Lovett for Vice President of Public Relations and De’Onta Bush for Vice President of Student Activities.
There will be a runoff election starting Thursday at 12 a.m. and going to 4 p.m. for the Vice President of Organizational Affairs position. The runoff candidates are Laura Grace Stargell and Tanaya Fairbanks. There was only an 8-vote difference between the two, with Fairbanks at 379 and Stargell at 371.
“I’m thankful for everybody that did vote for me and I hope they vote for me again on Thursday,” Fairbanks said.
Stargell said that she is excited about the runoffs and that she could not ask for a better opponent.
“I just hope the student body feels that whichever way this goes is the best, and I hope they vote for me,” Stargell said.
SGA President-elect Thatch received 1,016 votes, while another 145 votes went towards her opponent, Garen Mullen. Thatch said she feels honored to be elected into SGA Executive Office for the second year in a row. She also said she will uphold her campaign promises by increasing Registered Student Organization presidents’ engagement by checking in with them to hear what they think about issues at JSU.
“Being on the ground asking, ‘Hey, what are your problems that you see here at JSU?” she said. “And what would you suggest and what would your recommendation be to fix those?”
VPSS-elect Kaitlyn Letson received 789 votes while her opponent, Matthew Hood, received 333 votes. Letson said that she is happy to have been elected to the position and is looking forward to working with the rest of the executive officers. She said her first priority as VPSS is to increase interest and engagement in the Senate. Only 22 students applied to be an SGA senator, so there are eight vacancies, according to election results. Letson said that she would do everything in her power to get Hood back into the senate by appointing him, but it is up to the senators to vote him in. Hood said, if appointed and elected, he would continue his work and dedication to the senate.
“I still have a vision for legislation that I want to pass,” he said.
Bush said that he is feeling great about being elected our new VPSA and he wants to remind everyone about the runoff and encourages the student body to vote again for that.
“I also want people to know the Student Activities Council is going to be up and running soon,” Bush said. “It’s a lot to be excited about.”
The 2023-24 senators are as follows: Lyndon Mixon, Jonah Czar, Venessa Marcum, Joseph Lee, John Hudson, Christian Thomas, Brian Daniels, Janeyah Upshaw, Destiny Mack, Alejandra Guzman, Brendan Lockwood, Dwight Oatis, Camryn Brenn, McKenzie French, Nathan Bean, Faith Kelly, Ashlyn Smith, Olivia Twiggs and Jackson Davis. Voters had the opportunity to vote for three senators on their ballot. Davis received the most votes at 296, which is 23.87%.
The 2023-24 Mr. and Ms. Friendly are Jake Gibbons and Amanda Oliver. They both received an overwhelming majority of votes in their respective races. Mr. Jax State is Jaden McGee, who received 53.15% of votes. The winner of Ms. Jax State was determined by an 8-vote difference, according to election results. JSU voters chose Caroline Phillips as their Ms. Jax State.