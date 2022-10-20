FORT PAYNE – Associate vice president of business and auxiliary services Dr. Kevin Hoult provided updates on the Campus Master Plan on Monday at the quarterly Board of Trustees meeting.
The plan includes the Football Operations, South Complex Renovations, Randy Owen Center, North Village Campus Housing and new dining hall projects. All of these projects are scheduled to be completed by Fall 2024, with the exception of the South Complex Renovations which will be in January 2023.
The North Village will be gaining a new dorm building, mentioned in this article. This new dorm will have 513 beds for students, RA’s and professional staff. The floor plan will consist of two bedrooms with two beds in each, a common area and two bathrooms. Below are renderings of the building and its floor plan.
With the building of the dorm, parking spaces will be reallocated and redesigned. This redesign will have a net positive 16 parking spaces, according to Hoult. There will be 835 parking spaces that will be shared between 1,301 beds between North Village dorms, according to vice president of student affairs Terry Casey.
UPD Chief Michael Barton formed a committee to explore new parking possibilities. He said this is a problem that requires a three-pronged solution: strategically adding and taking away parking spaces and making campus more pedestrian friendly. This committee is made up of Barton, Hoult, Casey and Dr. Arlitha Harmon.
“I think what we'll end up with is multiple pieces of that coming together to solve the problem,” he said.
UPD’s public safety services supervisor Jonathan Miller said that for the 2022-23 school year, UPD has issued 5,607 parking passes. 4,283 of those are student permits. Between the 788 beds currently in the North Village, there are only 389 of 609 available parking spaces used in the related parking lots at 7:00 a.m., when most students would be in their dorm, according to Miller.
Miller said there are multiple options for how to deal with the parking issue, but one thing is clear: something has to change with the addition of the new building.
“I hope the surveying we’ve done on parking will help sway the university’s decision and make a positive outlook for the students,” he said. “At the end of the day, the students are who we need to focus on.”
The Football Operations project will include a total of 10 gameday suites, two of which will be corporate super suites with deck access. There will also be several coaches’ offices, meeting rooms, weight room, training room facilities and the football Hall of Fame.
“We're redesigning to make it more efficient,” athletic director Greg Seitz said. “In order to help offset the cost of the facility with some revenue, we are adding some suites in that area and also some club level tickets.”
The Randy Owen Center will be an addition and renovation to the existing building, the First Baptist Church of Jacksonville that has been purchased by the university, that will include enough stage space for a 120-person band.
The new dining hall is a renovation of Jack Hopper Dining Hall. This renovation will have 900 seats and include a flex dining option as well as meal swipes, according to the Building and Finance Committee Report.
Dr. Emily Messer, vice president of advancement and enrollment management, announced that enrollment in all fields is the highest in JSU history. She expects this trend to continue over the next few years.
“Once we address some of the housing concerns I think we'll continue to see the interest that we've seen in the past,” she said.
Seitz announced that Kennesaw State University will also be joining ConferenceUSA in 2024, a year behind JSU. This brings ConferenceUSA to 10 members involved in a five-year contract. These schools are JSU, Liberty University, Sam Houston State, New Mexico State, University of Texas at El Paso, Florida International University, Louisiana Tech University, Middle Tennessee University and Western Kentucky University.