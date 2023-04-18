Alabama State Senator Vivian Figures announced the memorialization of a bench and tree in the name of Leah Tarvin at the board of trustees meeting Monday.
Tarvin was tragically struck by a car in an on-campus accident in November. The bench and tree were chosen by the Tarvin family, according to Emily Messer, vice president of advancement and enrollment management.
“We are excited that her name will live on here at JSU,” Messer said.
The memorial will be located on the University Quad at an already existing tree and bench, according to Messer.
Madison McCay, JSU student and friend of Tarvin and her family, said any amount of comfort helps in this difficult time.
“No words could ever explain how much Leah meant to me and so many others,” she said. “A bench and a tree is very sweet of the university to display as a way to honor Leah Grace.”
As a result of the accident, Chief of University Police Department Michael Barton formed the Motorist/Pedestrian Safety Task Force. He and the task force have detailed meetings with the Alabama Department of Transportation, according to Barton. These meetings have resulted in Alabama Highway 21 improvements as well as traffic studies of the area, according to Barton.
Barton said the new crosswalk and traffic Signal at Highway 21 and Skelton Street is complete, aside from some painting of the road.
Chairman Randall Jones asked Barton about general safety on campus in regards to keeping the students safe. He said that students’ safety is his first priority.
“We are the Friendliest Campus in the South,” Barton said. “But we are aiming to be the safest campus in the south as well.”
President Don Killingsworth said that he has asked ALDOT to add a sidewalk on the northside of Alabama Highway 204 for students that live at The Point@JSU and other close proximity off-campus apartments.
“Stay tuned, we’re working on it,” he said in an interview.