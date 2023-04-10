Campus construction started March 14, and students have been vocal about the inconvenience it has caused them when parking.
“I hate it,” senior Hailey Smith said. “They’re taking away parking. I was trying to make it to Careers for Justice at Leon and I just took a faculty spot. I almost just went home.”
“It’s impossible to get anywhere at a good time. I know people who have to walk across the street late at night because parking in front of Fitz is taken,” she added.
James Copeland, a sophomore, also knew people who were forced to walk.
“It affects people at Curtis because they have to park at Meehan, and walk all the way back to their dorms,” he said.
“It’s affecting my friends,” senior Kobe Johnson said. “I have to park in staff parking. Parking was already horrible, and construction just made it worse. They should have started at the end of April.”
Other students echoed his sentiments about the timing of the construction. Some students wondered why construction could not wait until after graduation or when the 2022 football season ended.
“Why couldn’t they have started April 29?, asked Eryanna Sheridan, a freshman.
“They should’ve started the building when football ended,” said another freshman.
“They could’ve started it in May,” said Dwight Oatis, a sophomore.
One freshman explained how she had to leave out 30 minutes earlier just to get a parking spot.
Senior Taylor Carroll described how though she didn’t live on campus, she still struggled to find parking spots.
“It’s made traffic more of a mess,” she said.
One student offered a more unique take on the parking predicament.
“I blame the waiving of the ACTs,” the sophomore said in regard to the influx of students and subsequent lack of parking.
Tanaya Fairbanks, a sophomore, brought attention to the logistics of the situation with graduation season arriving soon.
“It’s stupid. I think it’s inconvenient for the parents coming to watch their kids graduate,” she said.
Some students said they simply couldn’t find parking, and just wanted to know where the new parking spots will be.
Another student was understanding of the situation, but expressed sympathy for those who didn’t live on campus.
“I like that they’re doing construction,” the sophomore said. “I feel it will be good in the long run, but I feel bad for the commuters. I walk, but when I park, I know I’m taking a spot from an academic building.”