Jacksonville State students, faculty and staff gathered on Wednesday evening for an honor walk and protest outside of Brewer Hall to honor the life of Leah Tarvin and protest the lack of safety on state highways close to JSU.
This protest and honor walk came exactly one week after Tarvin was struck by a motor vehicle while crossing Alabama 21, with students walking across the highway at the time Tarvin was struck.
Tarvin completed the organ donation process Monday morning, when JSU President Don Killingsworth announced her passing.
Along with a protest and honor walk, those in attendance honored the life of Tarvin by sharing memories about Tarvin, signing a painting that will be presented at her funeral and singing “I’ll Fly Away.”
“I have never been closer to a person that I’m not related to,” JSU student Logan Seawright said during his speech about Tarvin. “I cannot understate how much of an impact she’s had on me.”
JSU student Cayla Allen, who was a close friend of Tarvin, helped organize the protest after turning an Instagram page about positivity into a page in memory of her.
“I ran an anonymous page about Jacksonville State called ‘JSU Positivity’,” Allen said. “When Leah died, I wanted to turn it into a memorial page for her. I went live there and spoke my feelings and then made a video to let everyone know what it was going to be.”
“I talked to her family, her friends and the other RA’s and we organized this,” Allen said. “I put it out on the page and hoped people would come out, and they did.”
Allen posted the details of the protest Monday to the Instagram page, writing that, “absolutely no violence will be tolerated. We will walk across the crosswalk together at the time of the accident.”
Jacksonville State student Matthew Elllis said that while the situation is heartbreaking, seeing the community come together to help create change was “uplifting.”
“Obviously, the situation itself was heartbreaking,” Ellis said. “To see that this accident is not in vain and that we are trying to come together and do something about it and make a change is uplifting.”
Those in attendance at the protest said that they hope that this will urge the Alabama Department of Transportation to explore investing in further infrastructure to decrease the likelihood of future incidents.
“Hopefully, (this protest) will bring more awareness that we need something better than what we have now,” JSU student Christopher Bryant said.
“This has been a problem for 70 years,” Ellis said. “How have we not made change in 70 years? I don’t get it, they have to do something. It’s absolutely inexcusable and gross negligence on the part of the ALDOT.”
After the events concluded, Allen said that those in attendance helped put together what she called "beautiful."
“This was exactly what I wanted it to be, it was beautiful,” Allen said. “I love Leah and I’ll miss her forever. I’ll make sure no one ever forgets her.”
Killingsworth announced arrangements to honor Tarvin on Wednesday eveening, with the family receiving guests on Friday, Nov. 11 at 10:30 a.m. in the Betty Leeth Haynes Auditorium at Wallace State Community College. A Celebration of Life will follow at 1:30 p.m., and she will be buried afterwards at Holly Pond Cemetery in Holly Pond, Alabama.
The university is also planning a service next week, which is tentatively scheduled for Nov. 16 at 7 p.m. at Dillon Field.