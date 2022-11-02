A JSU student was struck and injured by a vehicle in the northbound lane of Alabama Highway 21 in front of Brewer Hall’s crosswalk early Wednesday evening.
The patient was treated on scene by Jacksonville Fire & EMS and flown by helicopter to UAB Hospital, according to a statement from UPD Chief Michael Barton, JPD Chief Marcus Wood and JFD Chief Keith Kadle.
Wood said that JPD has asked for assistance from Alabama State Troopers traffic homicide investigation unit.
“We are still in the early stages of the investigation, we will know more soon,” Wood said.
Sources from Pleasant View Baptist Church in Holly Pond, Ala. say via Facebook post that the victim involved in the incident is JSU student Leah Tarvin.
Tarvin is a resident assistant at The Pointe and is involved in Alpha Omicron Pi, according to a JSU student also in the sorority. The church also said Tarvin is in very critical condition at UAB.
The driver of the blue sedan that struck the victim is a young female. She and police officers declined to comment on any details regarding the incident.
“The Jacksonville Police department conducted the preliminary investigation, with the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency providing technical assistance,” according to the statement from Barton, Wood and Kadle.
Barton said UPD will assist Alabama Law Enforcement Agency in the investigation as much as needed.
A friend of the victim who wished to be unnamed said they were walking in the crosswalk when the victim was struck.
“The car didn’t slow down and we were in the middle of the cross walk,” the witness said. “She was hit.”
Various items were strewn on the road and sidewalk in front of Brewer such as a bottle of JSU hand sanitizer, a pencil and a JSU Housing button.
President Don Killingsworth said in an unofficial statement he wants students to pay attention and be careful.
“Our thoughts are with the student and her family,” Killingsworth shared in an official statement released shortly after. “We ask that everyone please lift them up in prayer during this difficult time.”
Buffy Lockette, JSU director of strategic communications, was worried the victim was one of her students.
“I was teaching a class in the comm department and came over here, not only as it is my duty to be here for the university, but because I was worried it was one of my students,” she said.
Motorists and pedestrians should avoid Highway 21 from Highway 204 to 11th Street while the traffic investigation is being conducted, according to the statement.
Updates to come as soon as they are available.