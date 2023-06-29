The Jacksonville Police Department made an arrest on Wednesday in the November death of Jacksonville State University student Leah Tarvin.
According to a Thursday press release, police arrested and charged Olivia Lowrey of Gadsden with criminally negligent homicide, a Class A misdemeanor, on Wednesday. According to JSU spokeswoman Buffy Lockette, Lowrey was a JSU student at the time of the Nov. 2 incident. Police Chief Marcus Wood said the department began a traffic homicide investigation with the help of state troopers and the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency following the death of Tarvin on. Tarvin, 22, died at UAB Hospital in November after being struck by a car in a crosswalk over Alabama 21 in front of Brewer Hall.
“Police conducted an intensive investigation collecting the facts of this terrible tragedy, including the review of cell phone data, vehicle data, surveillance camera footage, multiple eyewitness interviews and consultation with experts in the field of GPS data,” Wood said in the release.
Lowrey bonded out of the Jacksonville City Jail and has a court date set for Aug. 1 at 1 p.m., according to the release. According to the Jacksonville public information officer Ben Nunnally, Lowrey’s first appearance in court will be at the Jacksonville City Court.
The arrest occurred almost exactly eight months after Tarvin’s death. Wood and Nunnally said the process of charging Lowrey took that long because of the data law enforcement collected during the investigation.
“The mapping information that the troopers did to assist us … in mapping from point A to point B, the point of impact, trying to determine speed, reviewing surveillance video,” Wood told The Chanticleer. “There's a lot of calculation that goes into that.”
“When it comes to something like this, working with cell phone records and GPS, you can see whether or not a phone is transmitting data. Whether or not it's transmitting text messages or phone calls. You can pinpoint where a vehicle is and how fast it was going,” Nunally told The Chanticleer.
Wood declined to say more about the evidence gathered during the investigation because of a potential trial.
Tarvin’s mother, Cynthia Tarvin, sued Lowrey on Jan. 6 on her daughter’s behalf in a civil court case, according to court records. A judge on Feb. 3 granted Lowrey’s request to stay the case because of the ongoing criminal investigation, according to court records. Attempts to reach Miller on Thursday were not immediately successful.
Since the incident, JSU has worked with the Alabama Department of Transportation to make the crossing of Alabama 21 in front of Merrill and Brewer halls safer. A traffic light has been installed at the intersection of Skelton Street and Alabama 21. Also, the university's board of trustees announced in April that a memorial will be placed on the Quad in memory of Tarvin.