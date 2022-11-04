*THIS STORY HAS BEEN HEAVILY EDITED FROM ITS ORIGINAL FORM TO CORRECT AN ERROR ON LEAH TARVIN'S CONDITION.*
JSU student and victim of Wednesday’s accident, Leah Tarvin, remains on life support at UAB Hospital in Birmingham as of Saturday evening.
Tarvin was struck by a vehicle while in the crosswalk in front of Brewer Hall on Wednesday evening and was airlifted to UAB Hospital in Birmingham. She will be donating her organs and that process is still ongoing, according to a statement from UPD Chief Barton.
"Calhoun County Coroner Pat Brown has advised me that the organ donation process is still ongoing," Barton wrote. "He will provide notice to me once death has officially been pronounced."
Leah is 22 years old, she is on track to graduate with a forensic investigation degree in 2023, according to her social media.
She is an RA at The Pointe and the treasurer of JSU’s chapter of Alpha Phi Sigma, a criminal Justice honor society, according to her social media.
Tarvin was a drum major at Holly Pond High School, according to Cindy Tarvin's Facebook. She planned to march with the Marching Southerners next season, according to Dr. Ken Bodiford in a Facebook post, after attending JSU’s band camp this past summer.